Sarkisian’s Main Message To Longhorns After OSU Loss: ‘Finish’

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns fell 32-24 to Oklahoma State following yet another second-half fallout.

What went wrong this time?

In his postgame remarks, head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned the word "finish" five times in the first three minutes. Sarkisian stressed that the Longhorns need to be able to close out football games.

The majority of the weight will fall on quarterback Casey Thompson who played poorly on Saturday, finishing with 179 yards (15/27), a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Now let's hear the Horns talk:

Sarkisian on Texas’s offensive struggles:

“Football is 60 minutes and this has been two weeks in a row where we’re trying to hold on as opposed to attacking, but we have to get it rectified because you can’t play the way we’ve played the second half of this game or the second half of last week’s game and be the team that we want to be.”

Sarkisian on quarterback Casey Thompson:

“Casey had kind of banged up his thumb, but trainers got him right and he felt good. I think Casey has earned a little bit more of that right to work through some of those struggles. The week before he threw five touchdowns against Oklahoma, he had a six-touchdown game against Texas Tech, so he’s played and shown really good football to us.”

Bijan Robinson on staying positive throughout the game:

"I was trying to keep everyone pretty positive because the game wasn’t over. I just tried to understand that we are still in this game and that we shouldn’t let any trial get in the way of that. As positive as we can be, I try to keep that in the huddle no matter what the situation is throughout the game."

Robinson on his offensive struggles in the second half:

“A lot of miscommunication. They brought full out blitzes. We were trying to open up the pass game a little bit and get some passes off but they came up with some different twists or pressures and it was hard for them to pick them up. We just need to hone in on our focus and make sure that we understand and learn from those experiences.”

Defensive lineman Moro Ojomo on comparison to Oklahoma loss:

"Give the props to Oklahoma State, they came and when they had opportunities to win the game, they won the game. It doesn’t feel like last week, every win is different, every loss is different in life. We had to prepare differently, we were looking for different things. So, it’s not the same as last week."

The Longhorns will now have a much-needed bye week to recover before next week’s test against the Baylor Bears.

