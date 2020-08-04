SI All American: Texas Running Back Target Just Misses National Top 10
Chris Dukes
Cy-Fair's LJ Johnson was named an honorable mention in SI All American's list of the nation's top running backs.
Johnson considered one of the Longhorns top targets on their recruiting board along with SI All American's No. 2 overall back Camar Wheaton.
John Garcia had high praise for the young talented back and his throwback skill set.
A true balanced running back prospect from a size, athletic and production perspective, Johnson gives off classic running back vibes from the 1990s. He has that combination of lower-body dominant build at over 200 pounds, great vision and quickness in tight windows and enough long speed to take it the distance. He is a no-nonsense, decisive runner who can get to top gear in short order and can add pockets of hidden yardage to any run with his strength and leg drive through contact. Johnson's footwork when pressing the hole may be his best trait when projecting his game into the modern era of RPOs and zone schemes, part of the reason several big-time programs continue to covet his commitment.