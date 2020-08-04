LonghornsCountry
SI All American: Texas Running Back Target Just Misses National Top 10

Chris Dukes

Cy-Fair's LJ Johnson was named an honorable mention in SI All American's list of the nation's top running backs. 

Johnson considered one of the Longhorns top targets on their recruiting board along with SI All American's No. 2 overall back Camar Wheaton. 

John Garcia had high praise for the young talented back and his throwback skill set. 

From the evaluation:

A true balanced running back prospect from a size, athletic and production perspective, Johnson gives off classic running back vibes from the 1990s. He has that combination of lower-body dominant build at over 200 pounds, great vision and quickness in tight windows and enough long speed to take it the distance. He is a no-nonsense, decisive runner who can get to top gear in short order and can add pockets of hidden yardage to any run with his strength and leg drive through contact. Johnson's footwork when pressing the hole may be his best trait when projecting his game into the modern era of RPOs and zone schemes, part of the reason several big-time programs continue to covet his commitment. 

Big 12 Releases Official Announcement on 10-Game Schedule

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby lauded the decision for 'providing the most flexibility moving forward'

Chris Dukes

Report: Big 12 to Approve a 10-Game Season for Football

Reports have surfaced the league will go to a nine-game conference schedule with one nonconference game on the slate

Chris Dukes

Could We See Bowl Games Pushed into the Spring?

College bowls are bracing themselves for extraordinary circumstances and staying flexible when it comes to scheduling

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Talented In-State Receiver

The Longhorns appear to have made a significant impression on Royse City's Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Key Texas Longhorns Target Ranks as No. 2 RB in 2021 Class

SI All American ranks Garland Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton as the class' No. 2 overall running back.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Manning Award Watch List

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger added to his list of preseason honors with recognition from the Manning Award.

Chris Dukes

Seven Longhorns on NBA 2020 Restart Rosters

Play resumes Thursday night in Orlando.

Longhorn Country Staff

Recent Greg Brown III Highlights Should Have Texas Longhorns Fans Pumped

More highlights of the electrifying five-star recruit surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Chris Dukes