LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

Chris Dukes

Texas commit Greg Brown III continued to rack up awards at the high school level on Friday and got an endorsement from an NBA superstar in the process. 

Three-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA All Star and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry announced Brown as the Central Texas Basketball Player of the Year.

Brown was is a five-star prospect out of Vandegrift High School in Austin. He is the No. 1 power forward in the 2020 class and had offers from every blue blood program in the country. 

Texas head coach Shaka Smart made Brown the No. 1 focus for the 2020 recruiting class from the beginning, knowing that players with his kind of special talent don't come around often, especially in a program like Texas' back yard. 

"Greg's been our number one priority really not even close to anybody else in this 2020 class, and we're just really, really excited and grateful that you decide to join our program," Smart said during a teleconference on Monday. "He's one of those guys who you can watch in a layup line and see that he's a little bit different."

Smart is excited to get Brown on campus and continue his progress, but says the young prodigy has been growing his skill set on his own as well. 

"His actual game has grown a great deal," Smart said. "How he sees the game, how he approaches the game, certain components of basketball and then the way that he interacts with his teammates, he's really done with what you hope guys do from from ninth grade through 12th grade. He's really grown up a lot."

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 DT Albert Regis

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to reports.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Finalists in Race for Dallas-Area Pass Rusher

McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones released a top five list and included the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Linebacker "Does Not Feel Comfortable Representing the University of Texas"

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is the latest Longhorn player to make his voice hear on social media with a message encouraging a move toward equality.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Chris Simms reacts to the Mike Gundy incident

The former Texas quarterback had plenty to say about the current Oklahoma State head coach

Tomer Barazani

13 Texas Longhorn Football Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Another 10 are currently self-isolating after contact tracing.

Chris Dukes

What the UIL Broadcasting Rules Mean for Texas Football Fans

The governing body for Texas high school football will make a one-time exception to its ban on Friday night football broadcasts.

Chris Dukes

Report: More Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

At least one outlet is reporting the number of Texas players positive for COVID-19 has risen to six so far, with a total of 15 players quarantined.

Chris Dukes

UT Interim President Wants to Help Student Athletes Make Changes

Jay Hartzell released a statement to the student athletes currently calling for change on campus.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 1 Player in State of Arizona

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Arizona defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

Chris Dukes