Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

Texas commit Greg Brown III continued to rack up awards at the high school level on Friday and got an endorsement from an NBA superstar in the process.

Three-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA All Star and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry announced Brown as the Central Texas Basketball Player of the Year.

Brown was is a five-star prospect out of Vandegrift High School in Austin. He is the No. 1 power forward in the 2020 class and had offers from every blue blood program in the country.

Texas head coach Shaka Smart made Brown the No. 1 focus for the 2020 recruiting class from the beginning, knowing that players with his kind of special talent don't come around often, especially in a program like Texas' back yard.

"Greg's been our number one priority really not even close to anybody else in this 2020 class, and we're just really, really excited and grateful that you decide to join our program," Smart said during a teleconference on Monday. "He's one of those guys who you can watch in a layup line and see that he's a little bit different."

Smart is excited to get Brown on campus and continue his progress, but says the young prodigy has been growing his skill set on his own as well.

"His actual game has grown a great deal," Smart said. "How he sees the game, how he approaches the game, certain components of basketball and then the way that he interacts with his teammates, he's really done with what you hope guys do from from ninth grade through 12th grade. He's really grown up a lot."

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI