Steve Sarkisian Ranks 39th on CBS Sports’ Power Five Head Coach Rankings

Steve Sarkisian has done little to position himself among the best in his time as the Longhorns' head coach

When Texas hired Sarkisian, Longhorn nation had high hopes for what he could bring to the Texas offense. Many believed that even if the defense was not a complete product in year one, the Longhorns could at least score enough points on offense to carry them to victory. That did not materialize as Sarkisian’s first season saw the Longhorns finish 5-7.

USA Today Sports

Sarkisian still found himself rise seven spots from last year's rankings despite a disappointing season. As stated by CBS Sports, this may be attributed to an influx of first-year coaches this offseason, combined with the addition of elite talent on the Texas roster via the transfer portal.

Here is what CBS Sports had to say about Sarkisian’s placement in their Power Five Head Coach Rankings.

This is one of the more confusing results of our rankings this season, though aspects having nothing to do with Sarkisian himself -- the influx of new coaches, substantial drops of others -- may have simply resulted in Sark's slight rise. Last year, Sarkisian took the Texas job and showed up at No. 46 in our rankings. Then, after the Longhorns went 5-7, losing six of the last seven games (including to Kansas) and missing a bowl game for the first time since 2016, Sark rises seven spots in our rankings. I suppose landing a QB like Quinn Ewers and other transfers this offseason has some voters feeling more bullish on him than the results dictate.

If Sarkisian can find a way to build on his first year at Texas, he may find himself ranked higher by CBS Sports come next offseason.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.