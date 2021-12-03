Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson Heading To Austin?

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Report: Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson In Talks Join Texas Staff

    The former TCU coach is reportedly in discussions to join the Texas staff in an analyst-type role
    Is Texas taking the steps to hire one of the best defensive minds in college football?

    According to multiple reports, that could be the case, with former TCU head coach Gary Patterson being connected to the Longhorns

    Per those reports, Patterson would not come to the 40 Acres in order to replace current defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, but would more likely fill a defensive analyst role. 

    Kwiatkowski has two years and $1.7 million left on a three-year deal that he signed last spring following his hiring to the Texas staff, and will continue in that role going forward. 

    Patterson is also reportedly in discussions with multiple programs around the country for similar roles, including a role with Bob Stoops, who is taking over the Oklahoma program on an interim basis for the rest of the season. 

    One of the top defensive minds of the last two decades in college football, Patterson left the Horned Frogs after spending the last 21 and a half seasons as the head coach. 

    During that time in Fort Worth, Patterson amassed a 181-79 record and took TCU to 18 bowl games, going 12-6 in those games. 

    Patterson also took the Horned Frogs to three New Year's 6 Bowls, winning the 2010 Rose Bowl with an undefeated 13-0 record, as well as the 2014 Peach Bowl with a 12-1 record. 

    Patterson is 7-4 against the Longhorns all-time, and has won six of the last eight in the series. 

    Patterson also has a well-established relationship with Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, who previously held the same position at T

