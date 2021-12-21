Is Temple Stealing Another Coach From Coach Sark’s Texas Longhorns Staff?

The Texas Longhorns could be in danger of losing one of its top recruiters, with reports surfacing that the team's director of recruiting, Brandon Harris, is being targeted by the Temple Owls for the director of player personnel position.

Harris is the second key staff member being pursued by the Owls after they hired running backs coach Stan Drayton as their head coach last week.

Hired by the Longhorns and first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian back in February, Harris helped lead the Longhorns to the No. 4 ranked class in the country, per SI All American's recruiting rankings.

Among the elite prospects landed in part due to Harris's services include SI 99 members such as quarterback Maalike Murphy, running back Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Justice Finkley, defensive end J'Mond Tapp, defensive back Terrance Brooks, and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

The Longhorns also just landed one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, in former Ohio State quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

Harris, formerly Texas’s offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach, was known as Carrington’s right-hand man during the Herman era.

Before joining the Texas staff, Harris was the starting quarterback for LSU, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record. Harris then transferred to North Carolina during the 2017 season and was a backup.

If Harris is indeed lost, Texas will hope it can carry the ‘all gas no breaks’ momentum in the coming weeks to attract more elite talent before the close of national signing day in February.

