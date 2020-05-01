Texas Among Favorites to Land East Coast Offensive Tackle

Texas is in contention to land the services of high-upside offensive lineman Tristan Bounds.

The Longhorns made the list along with Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Bounds is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He's the No. 5 player in Connecticut, the No. 62 offensive tackle and No. 697 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He also holds offers from Michigan, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Massachusetts, NC State, Nebraska, Princeton, Rutgers, Temple, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Yale, Dartmouth, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

Watching his film: At nearly 6-foot-8, Bounds has the kind of frame you want in a future tackle. He's quick enough to eventually develop on the left side at the next level, but may posses more of a straight-forward right tackle skill set (hard to tell this early in his development). You have to like what you see when Bounds gets going upfield looking for linebackers and safeties to hit. He's got the tracking ability to get to those smaller guys at the next level and the kind of motor you can't teach or coach into a kid.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns were one of the last schools on the top eight to offer Bounds and Herb Hand has clearly made quick headway with the youngster. It's interesting to see how often Texas is looking to the East Coast in the 2021 and 2022 classes so far. They have some new connections with a bunch of new staff members and they are clearly using all the recruiting pipelines at their disposal right now without forsaking the in-state recruits.

