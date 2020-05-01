LonghornsCountry
Texas Among Favorites to Land East Coast Offensive Tackle

Chris Dukes

Texas is in contention to land the services of high-upside offensive lineman Tristan Bounds. 

The Longhorns made the list along with Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. 

Bounds is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He's the No. 5 player in Connecticut, the No. 62 offensive tackle and No. 697 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He also holds offers from Michigan, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Massachusetts, NC State, Nebraska, Princeton, Rutgers, Temple, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Yale, Dartmouth, Penn State and Vanderbilt.  

Watching his film: At nearly 6-foot-8, Bounds has the kind of frame you want in a future tackle. He's quick enough to eventually develop on the left side at the next level, but may posses more of a straight-forward right tackle skill set (hard to tell this early in his development). You have to like what you see when Bounds gets going upfield looking for linebackers and safeties to hit. He's got the tracking ability to get to those smaller guys at the next level and the kind of motor you can't teach or coach into a kid. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns were one of the last schools on the top eight to offer Bounds and Herb Hand has clearly made quick headway with the youngster. It's interesting to see how often Texas is looking to the East Coast in the 2021 and 2022 classes so far. They have some new connections with a bunch of new staff members and they are clearly using all the recruiting pipelines at their disposal right now without forsaking the in-state recruits. 

Football

Tom Herman Talks About the Texas' First-Round Draft Drought

The Longhorns haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2015

Chris Dukes

My Texas Tailgate to be held on Friday

Texas Athletics to host all-day virtual celebration on Friday, May 1.

Longhorn Country Staff

NFL Longhorns: Underpaid or Overpaid? Part 1 - Kenny Vaccaro

Are these Longhorns making what they are worth in the NFL?

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 JUCO Player

Texas has extended an offer to top junior college prospect De'Jahn Warren

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Get Late Surprise as 2020 CB Falls into Texas' Lap Nearly 3 Months After Signing Day

Texas had resigned itself to just one cornerback in the class before four-star prospect Jahdae Barron popped onto the scene in mid-April.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star 2020 Cornerback Jahdae Barron Commits to Longhorns

Barron originally signed with Baylor last December, but was released from his national letter of intent

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Herman Strikes Gold Again in the Transfer Market

Tarik Black has a chance to excel on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Tbsports

Texas Football: Duvernay Enters NFL With a 'Chip on My Shoulder'

The Texas receiver is ready to prove his worth in Baltimore

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Land Grad Transfer Receiver Tarik Black

The Michigan receiver made the announcement Tuesday evening via a post on Instagram.

Chris Dukes

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Addition of Tarik Black

Longhorn fans took to social media to voice their happiness in landing the former U.S. Army All American

Chris Dukes