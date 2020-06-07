Texas Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Defensive End

Four-star defensive lineman Shemar Turner released his list of top five schools, including the Texas Longhorns.

Texas made the list along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A & M.

He also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Alabama, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington, Washington STate, Wisconsin, Boston College, Alabama A & M, Grambling State and SMU.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound DeSoto prospect is the No. 12 strong-side defensive end, No. 32 player in Texas and No. 190-ranked prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Turner is strong and athletic with the ability to make himself extremely slippery for opposing blockers. He is tailor-made for Chris Ash's new scheme as a guy who, first and foremost, knows how to get upfield and attack. Though he's athletic enough to play on the outside in a four-man scheme like Texas, the prospect of putting weight on him and moving him to a three-technique could make him an absolute killer. With his speed and initial punch he would be an almost-mandatory double team if developed correctly and could become a fi or second-day draft pick if he hits his ceiling as a player. It's pretty obvious why all of the top programs in the country are duking it out tooth and nail to get Turner to sign with them.

