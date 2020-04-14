Texas Among Favorites to Land West Coast DB

Pasadena, California defensive back Jamier Johnson released his list of top seven schools on Monday evening, including the Longhorns along with Nebraska, USC, Ohio State, Colorado and Oregon.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Johnson is the No. 21 cornerback, No. 25 player in Colorado and No. 281 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Whether he's playing offense or defense, everything Johnson does on film looks smooth and natural. He has catch-up speed,, he's physical and he tracks the ball well in the air. Some believe he may end up being a safety at the next level, but he could also translate to a nickel corner in Chris Ash's scheme.

Where Texas stands: In a recent interview with 247Sprots, Johnson was asked how he felt about Texas. This is what he had to say.

“They were one of most recent offers and I have high interest in them. That’s a big-time football school and I love their tradition. They have a great coaching staff and they’re on me heavy right now. I’m very comfortable with coach Jay (Valai) and coach Ash and Texas does a great job with defensive backs and getting them drafted. They can really develop and like I said, that’s what I’m looking for.”



Some think a school on the west coast - namely USC - may be the clubhouse leader in this battle, but Johnson is clearly high on the Longhorns. As long as Jay Valai is talking with Johnson, you have to think Texas has a shot.

