Texas Among Finalists in Race for Dallas-Area Pass Rusher

McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones released a top five list and included the Texas Longhorns.

Texas made the list along with Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Baylor.

Jones is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 52 strong-side defensive end, No. 108 player in the state of Texas and No. 796 overall in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He has scholarship offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Arizona State, Baylor, Boise State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe, Nebraska, North Texas, San Diego State, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Illinois State and Northern Arizona.

Watching his film: Plays bigger than his current 230-pound weight would suggest with an explosive first punch and the strength to take on most offensive linemen one-on-one. As a pass rusher his bull rush is already Division I-ready and he'll continue to improve as he adds more tools to his move set. Probably projects as a five-technique defensive end in Chris Ash's scheme. Has a long 6-foot-4 frame that could let him add enough weight to potentially become a three technique at the next level as well.

Where Texas stands: Of all of Jones' top five schools, the Longhorns were the last to offer. Texas has made a quick impression on the talented pass rusher and look to be in a good spot moving forward.

