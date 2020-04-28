LonghornsCountry
Texas Among the Favorites to Land 2021 In-State Receiver

Chris Dukes

Mansfield Summit wide receiver Hal Presley released his list of top 10 schools on Monday evening, including the Texas Longhorns in group. 

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is the No. 82 wide receiver, No. 63 player in the state of Texas and No. 485 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

In addition to Texas the other nine teams in Presley's top 10 include USC, Cal, Ole Miss, Baylor, Louisville, Utah, Michigan, Michigan State and Arkansas. 

Watching his film: He's surprisingly fluid for his hight and he's got decent speed for downfield routes.

Where Presley really shines is his ability to go up and get 50-50 balls. He's a bulldog once the ball is in the air and uses his large frame to create a barrier between the defender and the ball. If he's being covered one-on-one down the field, he's considered open and he plays against some tough, future Division I competition in the Metroplex.

Presley will have to continue to add strength and should end up well north of 200 pounds once he gets into a weight program in college. He'll also get crisper in his route running as he continues to develop.

He caught 45 passes last year and made every touch count, racking up 894 receiving yards as a junior. 

