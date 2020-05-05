Texas Among the Leaders in Race for Four-Star Arizona OL

Four-star offensive lineman Jonah Miller released his list of top six schools on Tuesday afternoon and the Texas Longhorns made the cut.

Texas was included along with Oregon, Penn State, Arizona State, Washington and USC.

The Salpointe Catholic High School star is ranked the No. 25 offensive tackle, No. 5 player in the state of Arizona and No. 256 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Miller also holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Utah, UCLA and Washington State.

Watching his film: Miller doesn't just move people out of the way for his quarterback and other skill players, he does it as violently as possible. A player who clearly enjoys contact, Miller wants every play to finish with the guy he's block on the ground if possible. He's still most at home moving forward and attacking in run blocking and will have to continue to develop as a pass blocker. He also tends to rely on his overwhelming strength and plays a little high at times. That's something he'll have to work on at the next level when the level of competition and talent goes up. All the talent is there for the 6-foot=8, 275-pounder to become an impact player at the next level.

Where Texas stands: Experts have Miller leaning more toward west coast schools USC and Oregon right now, but the fact Texas was one of only two schools west of the Rocky Mountains to make the top six means the Longhorns and offensive line coach Herb Hand are doing something right. Don't forget they have had plenty of success in the state of Arizona as of late with big gets like Jake Smith and Bijan Robinson.

