Texas Basketball: Can Longhorns Snap 3-Game Skid Against Iowa State?

Chris Dukes

Game 25: Texas (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) at Iowa State (10-14, 3-8 Big 12)

Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 1 p.m. Central

Hilton Coliseum (14,356) - Ames, Iowa

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 24-17. Last meeting: Texas 72-68 (Feb. 1, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• WE JUST SAW EACH OTHER: Texas and Iowa State meet for the second time in the last two weeks on Saturday. The last time the Longhorns used an 11-0 run in the final 2:29 to erase a four-point deficit and earn a 72-68 win in Austin (Feb. 1).

• COLEMAN FROM DEEP: Junior G has converted a team-best 41.9% (39-93) from three-point range this year. He has averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game over his last four contests.

• JONES PRODUCING: Redshirt sophomore G has averaged 14.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game over his last two against Texas Tech and Baylor. He ranks second on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg) while hitting 37.6% (44-117) from 3-point range this season.

• HAMM PROVIDES LIFT: Junior F has averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 19.0 minutes per game over the last two contests. 

Texas Football: Looking Into Jordan Whittington's Position Change

Texas should benefit from Whittington playing his natural position

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Malcolm Roach Doesn't Believe He was Properly Utilized at UT

Malcolm Roach doesn't think the Longhorns properly utilized their defensive line talent during his time on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: UT AD Offers Vote of Confidence for Tom Herman in Recent Podcast

Chris Del Conte was candid in his support for his head coach

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: New Texas WR Coach Comes Highly-Recommended

Andre Coleman received rave reviews from last year's outgoing seniors

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Andre Coleman Wants to Bring More Versatility to the Texas Receivers

The new Longhorns receivers coach doesn't want to classify players as 'inside' or 'outside' receivers

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Jericho Sims out Indefinitely With Back Injury

In need of a big run down the stretch, the Longhorns will have to proceed without their standout junior guard for the time being

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Wide Receiver Malcolm Epps Moving to Tight End

The will-be redshirt sophomore caught 20 passes for 232 yards at receiver last year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Chris Ash Sees 'Similarities' between Joseph Ossai and J.J. Watt

The new Texas defensive coordinator has coached some of the best pass rushers in the country during his career

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Offense won't change 'guts' or 'bones' under new OC Mike Yurcich

The Longhorns will keep many of the same concepts and terminology going forward with their new coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns add future non-conference opponent

Texas will host San Jose State in 2025

Longhorn Country Staff