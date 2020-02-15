Texas Basketball: Can Longhorns Snap 3-Game Skid Against Iowa State?

Game 25: Texas (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) at Iowa State (10-14, 3-8 Big 12)

Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 1 p.m. Central

Hilton Coliseum (14,356) - Ames, Iowa

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 24-17. Last meeting: Texas 72-68 (Feb. 1, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• WE JUST SAW EACH OTHER: Texas and Iowa State meet for the second time in the last two weeks on Saturday. The last time the Longhorns used an 11-0 run in the final 2:29 to erase a four-point deficit and earn a 72-68 win in Austin (Feb. 1).

• COLEMAN FROM DEEP: Junior G has converted a team-best 41.9% (39-93) from three-point range this year. He has averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game over his last four contests.

• JONES PRODUCING: Redshirt sophomore G has averaged 14.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game over his last two against Texas Tech and Baylor. He ranks second on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg) while hitting 37.6% (44-117) from 3-point range this season.

• HAMM PROVIDES LIFT: Junior F has averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 19.0 minutes per game over the last two contests.