Texas Basketball: How to Access Big12Now/ESPN+ Broadcasts
Chris Dukes
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Basketball’s game at TCU on Wednesday night (7 p.m. CT) will be streamed on the Big 12Now/ESPN+ digital platform. Here’s a few instructions on how to sign up for ESPN+ to access and view the broadcast.
How do I sign-up to ESPN+ and what does it cost?
- ESPN+, which will be the digital home of Big 12 Now, is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or for just $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) and can be canceled at any time.
What do I need to have in order to watch ESPN+?
- Subscribers can watch ESPN+ on the ESPN App via most major mobile and connected-TV platforms, including iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, XBOX One, Playstation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. It is also available via ESPN.com on the web.
Beyond live Big 12 events, what else does ESPN+ offer?
- ESPN+ offers fans thousands of live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, along with premium editorial content.
- Live sport programming on ESPN+ includes: hundreds of MLB and NHL games, exclusive UFC, Top Rank boxing and PFL fights, top domestic and international soccer, thousands of college sports events (across multiple sports, from 20 conferences), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, and more.
- ESPN+ Original programming includes:
- The full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films, plus new and exclusive series, including: Detail with Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning and Daniel Cormier; Sneaker Center; Peyton’s Places with Manning; The Equalizer with Alex Morgan; More Than An Athlete with LeBron James; The Boardroom with Kevin Durant; UFC: Destined, We Are LAFC, Declared, Year One and more.
- Acclaimed studio shows including ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show w/Matthew Berry, Ariel & The Bad Guy, Always Late w/Katie Nolan, In The Crease (NHL) and more.