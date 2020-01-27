Texas Basketball: How to Access Big12Now/ESPN+ Broadcasts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Basketball’s game at TCU on Wednesday night (7 p.m. CT) will be streamed on the Big 12Now/ESPN+ digital platform. Here’s a few instructions on how to sign up for ESPN+ to access and view the broadcast.



How do I sign-up to ESPN+ and what does it cost?

ESPN+, which will be the digital home of Big 12 Now, is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or for just $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) and can be canceled at any time.



What do I need to have in order to watch ESPN+?

Subscribers can watch ESPN+ on the ESPN App via most major mobile and connected-TV platforms, including iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, XBOX One, Playstation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. It is also available via ESPN.com on the web.



Beyond live Big 12 events, what else does ESPN+ offer?