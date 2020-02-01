Texas Basketball: Longhorn Fans Could See a Little More 'Havoc'

Fresh off the worst loss of his coaching career and facing another disappointing showing - this time at home - Texas' Shaka Smart knew his team needed a shot in the arm.

The answer came in the form of a full-court pressure defense that brought Texas all the way back from 16 down to take the lead against LSU and a slumbering crowd at the Frank Erwin Center to life.

"When you get behind you know sometimes you find yourself in a situation of, 'hey, there's nothing left to lose I'm just going after it,'" Smart said of the switch in defense.

The Longhorns couldn't quite hold on for the win in the game against LSU, but both players and fans took notice of the press' effectiveness and it showed up again in the Longhorns' recent 62-61 victory over TCU.

We did it (pressed) seven times (against TCU) and I don't think they scored," freshman guard Donovan Williams said. "Maybe once (when) Matt (Coleman III) got a foul. But yeah, it worked all seven positions we did it."

Smart captured the imagination of the college basketball world back in 2011 his 'Havoc' defense, pressing teams for a full 40 minutes, reminiscent of Hall of Fame (and Texas-born) coach Nolan Richardson.

We've seen glimpses of the defense from time to time since Smart came to Texas, but more often than not the Longhorns have played a traditional half-court style during his tenure on the Forty Acres.

It's true the pressing style turns off some elite recruits and Texas hasn't really had the best personnel package to run the defense during Smart's tenure, but this year's team, in particular, seems to relish opportunities to press.

"That's fun to me (the full-court press)," freshman forward Kai Jones said. "You know that's how I grew up playing. That's really when I have the best opportunity to show showcase my abilities. You know, I'm not the strongest guy on the court. I'm not the fastest but you know I do have a lot of length (and) a lot of abilities that can aid that full-court press."

It's not as simple as going to the press full time, of course. The scheme requires a deep bench and near-flawless technique otherwise it becomes a recipe for easy baskets for the opposing team. The VCU team that went all the way to the Final Four was dominated by seniors who had run the system for four years at the college level.

But the correlation between running the defense and success appears to be clear through the past two games for the Longhorns and most expect it to become a valuable tool in the team's toolbox as it tries to make a run to the NCAA tournament.