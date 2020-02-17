LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman Injured, but Expected to Play vs. TCU

Chris Dukes

Texas got a bit of a scare when Matt Coleman III went down with a heel injury against Iowa State, but head coach Shaka Smart now expects his junior guard to play against TCU on Wednesday. 

 "He will not practice today," Smart said. "But he's feeling better today than he did yesterday, which is a good sign. It's just a bruise. We were a little bit worried coming home because he was in a lot of pain and he's a tough kid."

The injury wasn't apparent watching the game live, which Smart attributes to Coleman's toughness. 

" Looking at a tape, he went to the basket, he came down and he just kinda like it, just kind of jarred him," Smart said. "I would say of all the guys that I've coached, he's in the top three or four in terms of physical toughness, in terms of just being able to play through getting hurt."

The Longhorns will need Coleman if he is able to go. They are already without star Jericho Sims and are coming off a lopsided 81-52 road loss to Iowa State, the team's fourth in a row. 

Smart is hoping to see his younger players step up at home against TCU. 

You know, we'll see on Wednesday, if those guys can be better, if they can step forward," Smart said. "We're definitely gonna do everything we can as a coaching staff to support them and that and really simplify for them hey, here, the two (or) three things. We need you guys to go do but with Jericho out, that's just a necessity for our team. Those guys can do it. They recruited to play at this level, they have it in them and now it's better going into it."

 

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Records XFL Sack Against Former Sooner QB

Cedric Reed had a standout game for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Rank in FPI Top 10

ESPN's Football Power Index includes Texas at No. 7

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Safeties

We start our look at the Texas 2020 spring football depth chart with a look at the defensive backs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

We continue our 2020 spring football roster preview with a look a the cornerbacks

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Former UT Assistant Taking Job at Houston

Corby Meekins is expected to join the Cougars staff after coaching receivers and tight ends on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball completes sweep of Rice with 5-4 win

The Longhorns scored runs early and held on to complete the sweep of the Owls.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Baseball Blanks Rice 4-0

Ty Madden, Pete Hansen and Andre Duplantier II combined for the shutout.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' Lack of Energy Was Apparent in Road Loss

Texas didn't look like it wanted to be there in a blowout defeat in Ames

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Face Plant in Ames

Texas stumbled out of the gate and never recovered in a road defeat

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Beat Rice 7-4 on Opening Day

Texas shows off power with three homers

Longhorn Country Staff