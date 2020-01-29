LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of Road Date with TCU

Chris Dukes

Game 20: Texas (12-7, 2-4 Big 12) at TCU (13-6, 4-2 Big 12)

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 7 p.m. Central

Schollmaier Arena (6,800) - Fort Worth, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be streamed by Big12Now/ESPN+. Ted Emrich (pxp) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 109-68. Last meeting: Texas 58-44 (April 2, 2019; New York City).

Notables

• JONES HAS CAREER DAY: Redshirt sophomore G tied his career high with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 threes) in 23 minutes on Saturday against LSU. Jones has reached the 20-point mark three times this year and ranks second on the team in scoring (10.8 ppg) while hitting 38.7% (36-93) from three-point range.

• SIMS BECOMING A FORCE: Junior F registered 14 points (7-9 FG) and 7 boards in 38 minutes against LSU. He leads the team in rebounds (7.7 rpg) and blocks (24) and has reached double figures in scoring in 11 games this year.

• COLEMAN AT THE POINT: Junior G recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 threes) in 36 minutes during Saturday's game vs. LSU. He has reached double figures in scoring in six consecutive games, averaging 12.7 ppg in the stretch.

• WILLIAMS PROVIDES SPARK: Freshman G tallied a game-high 3 steals and added 6 points (3-6 FG) in 13 minutes on Saturday vs. LSU.

Texas Football: Longhorn Signee Now the No. 1 Running Back in 2020 Class

Texas' Bijan Robinson jumped to the top ranking at his position according to 247 Sports

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile 2021 Athlete

Washington State athlete Julien Simon has potential at several different positions at the next level

Texas Football: Major Longhorn Target Earns Fifth Star From Recruiting Service

Bastrop Cedar Creek's Alfred Collins is the most important prospect left on Texas' board

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson finished his pro career as the Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading tackler

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Alumni Game set for Feb. 1

Fan Appreciation Day runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and the Alumni Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns: Players and Coaches Past and Present React to Kobe Bryant's Tragic Passing

Longhorn nation mourns the passing of a global sports icon

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Access Big12Now/ESPN+ Broadcasts

UT’s game at TCU on Wednesday night (7 p.m. CT) will be streamed on the Big12Now digital platform.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer First 2023 Prospect

Texas extends scholarship offer to running back Ruben Owens

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Baylor Hires UT Analyst For OC

Larry Fedora will leave his post as an analyst on the Longhorn staff to become Baylor's offensive coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Find Spark, But Can't Complete Comeback Win

Longhorns come all the way back form 16 in the second half, but can't hold off LSU in a 69-67 loss

Chris Dukes