Longhorns QB Quandary Has a Recent Past Parallel

Twitter is a great and god-awful way to keep your finger on the pulse of a fan base. Millions of people use it. Millions of people tweet the first thing that comes into their minds.

Especially during football games.

I can note the exact time of Saturday’s game that I saw it. The 3:15 mark of the first quarter.

Hudson Card was trending — and Card wasn’t in the game against Iowa State.

The Texas backup quarterback — who began the season as the starting quarterback but lost the job in the second game against Arkansas — was trending because Texas fans were dissatisfied with Casey Thompson’s start to the game.

A few minutes later Card was in the game. He entered the game because Texas’ first four drives finished with a fumble and three punts. Card led the Longhorns to a punt on his first drive, and then to a touchdown on the second drive.

A quarterback change in-game should be the most controversial thing to happen to a college football team in a given week. But, well, stripper monkeys.

This, of course, is EXACTLY what Sarkisian has said all along he wants to avoid — quarterback toggling. In fact, ask any football coach — high school, college or pro — if they want to do this kind of a dance and they’ll all tell you ‘no.’

It seems unavoidable now.

No coach is immune. Heck, once upon a time legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry alternated quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Craig Morton every other PLAY. True story. That lasted half a season. He finally settled on Staubach. The Cowboys won Super Bowl VI a few months later. Sometimes it works out, but not without a decision.

The last time the Longhorns had to alternate quarterbacks in some form, the Iowa State game had a role to play in that dance. And it wasn’t so long ago.

I was in Ames, Iowa, back on Sept. 28, 2017, as first-year head coach Tom Herman was trying to figure out his quarterback quandary.

Back then, it was Shane Buechele, the holdover from the Charlie Strong era, against true freshman Sam Ehlinger. Unlike Sarkisian, who handed the ball to the true freshman in the opener, Herman handed the ball to the experienced Buechele in the 2017 season opener against Maryland. But an injury to Buechele in that game moved Ehlinger into the starting lineup for the next two games — a 56-0 win over San Jose State and a 27-24 loss to USC.

In Ames, Buechele returned to the starting role. Herman handed the job back to the sophomore since he was healthy. I watched both warm up from the sideline and shot the game for the College Football America Yearbook. I got a field-level look at Buechele. It was not a particularly great game. Texas won, 17-7. And, as I found out afterward, Buechele ended up with a bum ankle during the game.

That put Ehlinger back in the driver’s seat against Kansas State the following week and he threw for 380 yards. The job seemed to be his, but his own injury, suffered against Oklahoma, eventually put him in the concussion protocol, and Buechele returned.

You get the idea — the job toggled all season. Herman had little choice, of course. His two starters kept getting hurt, with one getting healthy in just enough time to take the place of the other.

Herman didn’t settle on Ehlinger as the unquestioned starter until Aug. 20, 2018. You know the rest. Ehlinger put together an outstanding career as a starter. Buechele eventually transferred and had two great years at SMU.

Of course, Thompson knows all of this. He was a true freshman in 2018. He watched it unfold. The other freshman in that class was Cameron Rising.

Rising is now the starting quarterback at Utah.

Thompson is now trying to hang onto his job. Card is trying to take it. Sarkisian will spend the rest of this season sorting that out.

Things are a little different now. Back in 2018, when Buechele lost the job, he was, in a way, trapped. The transfer rules were different. If you transferred out, you lost a year — unless you had your degree. So Buechele played the good solider in 2018. He backed up Ehlinger. He led the Longhorns to a pair of wins in place of Ehlinger when the latter suffered in-game injuries. You may remember this as the season Ehlinger declared that “Texas is back” after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Well, Buechele got out of town that following May, his Texas degree in hand, and didn’t have to sit out a second once he got to the Hilltop. Buechele is now a backup in Kansas City. Ehlinger is now a backup in Indianapolis.

Sometimes this crazy quarterback dance works out.

Thompson is trying to do it the traditional way — wait your turn and ball out.

But what happens when you struggle and the ‘shiny new thing’ is right behind you?

How Sarkisian handles this — and how Thompson and Card react — may determine how which of the two quarterbacks Sarkisian has to choose from in 2022.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.