Texas CB Target Has High Praise for Texas Longhorn Program

Texas cornerback target Domani Jackson recently trimmed his list of schools to 10.

He is ranked the No. 2 cornerback, No. 2 player in California and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Jackson included the Longhorns along with USC, LSU, Arizona State, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia. He also has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Liberty, Louisiana, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

During a recent interview with 247Sports, Jackson had kind words to say about the Texas Longhorns.

“I have a really good relationship with coach Jay (Valai). We’ve done a couple of zoom calls and he’s a good coach and has shown me a lot already. We’ve gone over technique and coverages and I can tell he’s someone who knows what they’re talking about.

“I like his energy and I like the tradition at Texas as well. I’m still learning about the program and their history but I’m definitely interested in them and what they have to offer. I know it’s big time football out there, it’s Texas football so I’m excited to visit and see everything out there close up.”

Watching his film: The scariest part about Jackson's game is how natural he already looks as a defensive back considering he started his career as a receiver. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds he was already one of the most physical players in the talent-rich Southern California football scene last year as a sophomore and should be even better with another year of physical and mental development. He can play up close and personal and bump and run with receivers or fall into a zone coverage depending on what he's asked to do on any given play. He's also more than capable of stepping up and helping out in the run game or running through a block on the outside to shut down a wide receiver screen.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI