Texas' Coburn Named To 2021 Bednarik Award Watch List

The junior nose-tackle will be a contender for the top defensive player in college football next season

As Texas football looms closer to kicking off Sept. 4 against Louisiana, the hype surrounding the teams' most talented players has continued to build.

There's no doubt that Texas nose-tackle Keondre Coburn is one of these players and it became official on Monday, as the Maxwell Football Club announced that Coburn is on the 2021 Bednarik Award watch list. The award is given annually to the top defensive player in college football.

Coburn was the only Longhorn named to the Bednarik watch list. Here's a look at all 90 of the candidates, as the race for the best defensive player in the country is fixing to be a tight one.

Coburn enters his junior year with blooming potential. The 348 pound, 6-foot-2 mammoth has been a consistent presence in the Longhorn front-seven, playing in 26 career games with 22 starts He'll look to be an even bigger contributor under new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Statistically speaking, Coburn has yet to make a major impact from his spot on the defensive line. Last season, the Houston native recorded 24 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

Despite the lack of stat production, he's confident going into the fall under Kwiatkowski's wing. Coburn spoke on this new chapter during his media availability at Big 12 media days last week. The full media session can be viewed here.

"His mindset of the game, the way he schemes, what he tells us to do on the field, I love it. Every play he runs, I'm like 'I can't believe he came up with this.' The way the scheme is and the way the playbook is, I'm just intrigued and can't wait to hop on the field and play for PK."

Kwiatkowski could be a huge difference-maker in Coburn's race towards being the first Longhorn to win the Bednarik Award.

Coburn's monstrous frame upfront will either open up opportunities for his teammates to make plays on the ball or allow him to easily make first contact in the back-field. Offenses will have to pick their poison on who they choose to block.

The Longhorns kick-off their season in 47 days in front of the home crowd in Austin, as Coburn and Co. will be ready to cause havoc early on against Louisiana in this highly anticipated season.

