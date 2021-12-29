Texas Commit Malik Agbo Selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

On Wednesday, elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo was selected to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.

The Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer High School product chose the Longhorns over the Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and LSU Tigers.

Agbo spoke about this tremendous achievement:

"It really means a lot. This is something I really look forward to, especially seeing guys from years past be part of something special like this."

He continued, "I watched it before and guys like Demond Demas, Justin Flowe, and Myles Murao are big names that I know of that have been in the game before.”

Coming from a small town, Agbo also expressed how much of an honor it is to also be named an All-American:

"It's really big for me to be an all-American, especially being from Federal Way, and my high school Todd Beamer, where talent is very little, so I think it’s really cool for me and everyone that I’m close with too."

The Polynesian Bowl is set for January 22, 2022, in Honolulu Hawaii.

In addition to Agbo, offensive coordinator/offensive line Kyle Flood was able to construct a talented offensive line class for 2022.

Flood’s additions include Kelvin Banks, Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson, Cameron Williams, and Connor Robertson.

In the near future, the Longhorns will prioritize recruiting Devon Campbell and Earnest Greene.

