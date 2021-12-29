Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Commit Malik Agbo Selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    Elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo invited to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl
    Author:

    On Wednesday, elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo was selected to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.

    The Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer High School product chose the Longhorns over the Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and LSU Tigers.

    Agbo spoke about this tremendous achievement:

    "It really means a lot. This is something I really look forward to, especially seeing guys from years past be part of something special like this."

    He continued, "I watched it before and guys like Demond Demas, Justin Flowe, and Myles Murao are big names that I know of that have been in the game before.”

    Coming from a small town, Agbo also expressed how much of an honor it is to also be named an All-American:

    "It's really big for me to be an all-American, especially being from Federal Way, and my high school Todd Beamer, where talent is very little, so I think it’s really cool for me and everyone that I’m close with too."

    Recommended Articles

    Malik Agbo
    Play
    Football

    Texas Commit Malik Agbo Selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    Elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo invited to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    1 minute ago
    sam e colts
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger "Working As Starter" for Colts in Week 17 Practice

    With Carson Wentz added to the COVID list on Tuesday, former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger will be taking the reigns in practice this week

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17420842
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Ends Non-Conference Play With Win Over Incarnate Word

    The Longhorns will head to Big 12 play with momentum at their backs

    14 hours ago

    The Polynesian Bowl is set for January 22, 2022, in Honolulu Hawaii.

    In addition to Agbo, offensive coordinator/offensive line Kyle Flood was able to construct a talented offensive line class for 2022.

    Flood’s additions include Kelvin Banks, Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson, Cameron Williams, and Connor Robertson.

    In the near future, the Longhorns will prioritize recruiting Devon Campbell and Earnest Greene.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Malik Agbo
    Football

    Texas Commit Malik Agbo Selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    Elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo invited to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    1 minute ago
    sam e colts
    Longhorns in the pros

    Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger "Working As Starter" for Colts in Week 17 Practice

    With Carson Wentz added to the COVID list on Tuesday, former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger will be taking the reigns in practice this week

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17420842
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Ends Non-Conference Play With Win Over Incarnate Word

    The Longhorns will head to Big 12 play with momentum at their backs

    14 hours ago
    20FD1887-C8BF-4ACF-A465-B17513AB842B
    News

    Will COVID Push Ehlinger Ahead of Wentz in Colts’ Playoff Run?

    A rookie QB carrying NFL playoff hopes on his shoulders in Week 17? Big story. But wait …

    18 hours ago
    Johntay Cook
    Recruiting

    Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook Reveals Top 7 Finalists

    The Longhorns are firmly in the running for one of the top pass catchers in 2023

    21 hours ago
    b jones
    Longhorns in the pros

    How Did NFL Longhorns Perform in Week 16?

    With all 32 teams in action during the Christmas week, a handful of former Longhorns made some big plays

    23 hours ago
    Screen_Shot_2021_12_27_at_8.31.11_PM
    Football

    Texas Offers Top Transfer Portal Product Jared Verse

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    Dec 28, 2021
    snk9MG3evTu0_snk9MG3evTu0_xD6Th7uxvZ4o_original_1440x960
    News

    Texas vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Canceled Due To Covid Protocols

    The No. 12 Longhorns matchup with Alcorn State has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Texas program

    Dec 28, 2021