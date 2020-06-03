Texas Cornerback Recruiting Target to Commit in Less than Two Weeks

LonghornsCountry
Texas defensive back target Ishmael Ibraheem announced his commitment date for June 15. 

The four-star cornerback is one of the most coveted players in the state of Texas and has the most Division I offers than any Texas prospect. 

Ibraheem is the No. 12 cornerback, No. 20 player in the state of Texas and No. 124 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Texas was included on Ibraheem's top 10 list along with Alabama, Georgia, Baylor, TCU, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn and Texas A&M. He also holds offers from Liberty, Illinois State, Grambling State, Arkansas, Washington State, Washington, Utah, USC, Texas Tech, South Carolina, SMU, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, North Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Missisippi State, Michigan State, Kansas, Houston, Georgia Tech, Colorado and Boston College.

Watching his film: Ibraheem flashes all the skill traits college coaches look for in top-end cornerback recruits. He's 6-foot-1 and his wingspan makes him even longer than that when he's defending passes. He has good instincts, and he can high-point the football with the best of them. He ran a 23.7 in the 200-meter dash this past year on the track and can get up to top speed quickly.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns look like the clubhouse favorites in the battle to land Ibraheem right now. They hold all six "crystal ball" picks from 247Sports and that sentiment seems to be backed up by just about everyone in the Texas high school recruiting scene. Not only is Texas the leader, but Ibraheem setting a commitment date only adds to the positive outlook for Longhorn fans. 

Texas Longhorns Offer Georgia Bulldogs Commit Treyaun Webb

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to land talented young athlete Treyaun Webb.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Safety Target Sets June 15 Commitment Date

Kennedale's JD Coffey has set a commitment date for June 15.

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Rushing in 2020?

While the returning Keaontay Ingram is the frontrunner, there are plenty of contenders to lead the way in a deep and talented running back room.

Chris Dukes

Burt, Gibson earn Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships

Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

Longhorn Country Staff

Herman Calls Sam Ehlinger ‘The Best I’ve Been Around’

The versatility of Ehlinger in Texas’s offense has attracted high expectations from national media.

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorn Shane Buechele Earns High Honor

The former Texas quarterback was featured on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, one of the state's most iconic football publications.

Chris Dukes

How Long Will it Take the Texas Longhorns to Catch Up on Conditioning After Extended Absence?

Tom Herman understands his program will have a steep conditioning curve to navigate once players return to campus.

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman: 'I don’t have your back, I have your front'

The Longhorns fourth-year head coach joined Colin Cowherd on FS1’s ‘The Herd’ to give his thoughts on the recent protests.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver

Texas threw its hat in the ring in the race to land the services of Anaheim, CA receiver Tetairoa McMillan

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Conference Updates COVID-19 Policy

The COVID-19 pandemic is by no means a thing of the past, but there's light at the end of the tunnel, and there's plenty of hope that the 2020 college football season will proceed as scheduled.

Longhorn Country Staff