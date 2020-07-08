LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Defensive Back Offer Sets Commitment Date

Chris Dukes

Virginia defensive back Damond Harmon recently announced his commitment date. 

The three-star cornerback will make a verbal pledge to the school of his choice on Aug. 1. 

Harmon is ranked the No. 38 cornerback, No. 17 player in the state of Virginia and No. 526 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, William and Mary, Virginia, East Carolina, James Madison and Kent State.

Watching his film: Rangy, long and athletic, Harmon has potential at both safety and corner, but most coaches and scouts see highest potential at cornerback. Harmon is aggressive and physical. He seems to enjoy coming up to make plays in the run game. He shows aptitude in both man and zone schemes. 

Where Texas stands: Unfortunately for the Longhorns, this is a recruitment that doesn't look to be headed in the right direction. Texas made the offer on April 17, making it one of the last schools to join in the race for the rising cornerback. It appears that during that time it's been rival Oklahoma that has made the most progress in the recruiting battle. The Sooners are currently favored to earn Harmon's commitment on Aug. 1, a prediction that is only strengthened since DC-area quarterback Caleb Williams committed to the Sooners on July 4. 

That's the bad news for Longhorn fans. The good news is Texas is far from hurting at the cornerback position for 2021. Position coach Jay Valai has been putting in some serious work on the recruiting trail and currently has a pair of four-star commitments from Jamier Johnson (the No. 17 cornerback in the 2021 class) and Ishmael Ibraheem (the No. 13 cornerback in the 2021 class). Texas is now in a position to be extremely picky when it comes to taking another player at the position, so look for the Longhorns to narrow their focus to just a few exceptional guys going forward.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas CB Target Has High Praise for Texas Longhorn Program

Texas cornerback target Domani Jackson recently trimmed his list of schools to 10. He is high on the Longhorns and position coach Jay Valai.

Chris Dukes

National NIL Bill Would Help Provide Much-Needed Clarity for College Athletics

With states passing their own versions of name, image and likeness bills across the country, some uniformity would be good for college football.

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

The Case for Playing Texas-OU at the Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility

The Longhorns and Sooners may have to look for alternatives to play in 2020 and the Ford Center could make for an interesting choice.

Chris Dukes

Texas, OU Players Trade Barbs on Social Media

Tempers got a little heated after an new Oklahoma commit voiced his dislike for the Longhorns on Twitter.

Tomer Barazani

Texas, OU ADs Both Still Expect to Play in Cotton Bowl This Year

Both universities have responded with hopeful statements following the recent decision to shut down the Texas State Fair

Chris Dukes

Ehlinger, Herman Rank in Top Five Among Coach-QB Duos

The Texas coach and quarterback are among the most successful pairings in college football

Chris Dukes

Texas State Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

Early reports say that the Red River Showdown won't be affected by the cancellation

Chris Dukes

UT Places 101 Student-Athletes on 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Honor roll recognizes first-time/incoming freshmen that complete 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework, achieve a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00 and meet participation criteria.

Longhorn Country Staff

Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl Departs Texas

Texas Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl has moved on, accepting an offer with the Kansas Jayhawks. Teykl, a key member of Herman’s staff and one of the few influential women in college football, will finish her tenure at the Forty Acres in the coming weeks.

Tomer Barazani

Should the NCAA Enforce Universal Coronavirus Reporting Standards?

As NCAA officials spoke on Capital Hill last week in front of a congressional committee, it was hard for anyone listening to express much optimism about the coming season.

Chris Dukes