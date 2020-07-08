Texas Defensive Back Offer Sets Commitment Date

Virginia defensive back Damond Harmon recently announced his commitment date.

The three-star cornerback will make a verbal pledge to the school of his choice on Aug. 1.

Harmon is ranked the No. 38 cornerback, No. 17 player in the state of Virginia and No. 526 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, William and Mary, Virginia, East Carolina, James Madison and Kent State.

Watching his film: Rangy, long and athletic, Harmon has potential at both safety and corner, but most coaches and scouts see highest potential at cornerback. Harmon is aggressive and physical. He seems to enjoy coming up to make plays in the run game. He shows aptitude in both man and zone schemes.

Where Texas stands: Unfortunately for the Longhorns, this is a recruitment that doesn't look to be headed in the right direction. Texas made the offer on April 17, making it one of the last schools to join in the race for the rising cornerback. It appears that during that time it's been rival Oklahoma that has made the most progress in the recruiting battle. The Sooners are currently favored to earn Harmon's commitment on Aug. 1, a prediction that is only strengthened since DC-area quarterback Caleb Williams committed to the Sooners on July 4.

That's the bad news for Longhorn fans. The good news is Texas is far from hurting at the cornerback position for 2021. Position coach Jay Valai has been putting in some serious work on the recruiting trail and currently has a pair of four-star commitments from Jamier Johnson (the No. 17 cornerback in the 2021 class) and Ishmael Ibraheem (the No. 13 cornerback in the 2021 class). Texas is now in a position to be extremely picky when it comes to taking another player at the position, so look for the Longhorns to narrow their focus to just a few exceptional guys going forward.

