Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas DT Keondre Coburn Announces 2022 Return

    Texas will return one of its top defenders in 2022
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns were expected to have major turnover this offseason, following an extremely disappointing 5-7 campaign under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. 

    However, it appears that those rumors may have been exaggerated, with starting defensive tackle Keondre Coburn indicating his plans to return for the 2022 season.

    Coburn made his decision known through his personal Twitter account, giving the Longhorns a major boost to their defensive line for next season.

    Coburn is now the third defensive starter to announce his decision to forgo next spring's NFL draft, after starting cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown both made their decisions to return public. 

    The Longhorns did lose starting corner, Josh Thompson, to the NFL Draft, with the senior announcing his choice shortly after suffering a season-ending injury. 

    Texas also learned that star running back Bijan Robinson would be staying on the 40 Acres after rumors began to swirl of him entering the transfer portal. 

    Recommended Articles

    keondre coburn
    Play
    Football

    Texas DT Keondre Coburn To Return In 2022?

    Texas will return one of its top defenders in 2022

    1 minute ago
    Lebby
    Play
    Football

    Oklahoma Has Found Its Offensive Coordinator

    The Oklahoma Sooners are expected to hire Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on Monday

    1 hour ago
    Jalen, Arch
    Play
    Football

    Elite 2023 WR Jalen Hale Reveals Top-12 Schools

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    2 hours ago

    One of the Longhorns' most impactful players, Coburn finished the 2021 season with 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

    Texas already has eight defensive linemen committed to the 2022 class, including four interior defensive linemen in Jaray Bledsoe, Kristopher Ross, Aaron Bryant, and SI-99 member, Justice Finkley.

    The Longhorns should also be seeing the return of T'Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy, Myron Warren, and Moro Ojomo to the interior of the line. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    keondre coburn
    Football

    Texas DT Keondre Coburn To Return In 2022?

    Texas will return one of its top defenders in 2022

    1 minute ago
    Lebby
    Football

    Oklahoma Has Found Its Offensive Coordinator

    The Oklahoma Sooners are expected to hire Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on Monday

    1 hour ago
    Jalen, Arch
    Football

    Elite 2023 WR Jalen Hale Reveals Top-12 Schools

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    2 hours ago
    Kobie
    Football

    Former Oklahoma LB Commit Kobie McKinzie Has Found A New Home

    The Texas Longhorns added some much-needed talent at a position of great need on Sunday night.

    15 hours ago
    Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma Hires Clemson DC Venables As Head Coach

    The Oklahoma Sooners have found the next leader of their football program

    15 hours ago
    snk9MG3evTu0_snk9MG3evTu0_xD6Th7uxvZ4o_original_1440x960
    News

    Texas Gets Better of Texas A&M in Rivalry Game

    The No. 15 Longhorns scored 32 points off 19 Texas A&M turnovers to fuel another win over a Top 25 team

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17293829
    News

    College Football Playoffs: Two New Teams Make Postseason, Two SEC Schools Represented

    Michigan and Cincinnati make the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_16875591
    Football

    Top Texas Linebacker To Return in 2022

    Butkus Award semifinalist led the team in tackles during the 2021 season

    Dec 4, 2021