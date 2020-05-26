Texas Longhorns Extend Offer to Playmaking Metroplex Receiver

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race for speedy McKinney North pass catcher JJ Henry.

Henry is the No. 152 receiver, No. 159 player in the state of Texas and No. 1043 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He currently holds offers from Baylor, SMU, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe, North Texas, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A & M, Texas State, Tulsa, Utah, Wyoming, Missouri State and Texas Southern.

Watching his film: Henry caught 71 passes for 1,419 yards and 16 touchdowns last year as a junior. He played quite a bit on the outside, but could also end up in the slot at the next level. He flashes strong top-end speed as indicated by his success in track. Also a basketball player with excellent footwork and quickness. Already far more physical than his 155-pound playing weight would indicate, he could not only come in and potentially fill a Devin Duvernay-like role for the Longhorns, but also potentially factor into the return game in the right situation.

Where Texas stands: Several recruiting experts have Baylor and SMU out in front right now in this race, but the Texas brand name should carry some weight. It will be interesting to see if Andre Coleman can make some headway on this one and get Henry on campus.

