Texas Football: 2020 CB Target Chooses Miami over Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are still searching for a second cornerback in the 2020 class after four-star prospect Isaiah Dunson chose Miami over Texas.

Ranked the No. 32 cornerback and No. 22 prospect in the 2020 class by 247 Sports, Dunson was committed to play at Florida State before head coach Willie Taggart was let go in November.

The Longhorns offered Dunson in December and have been making a late surge to bring him to the Forty Acres in the past few months, but having an assistant coaching staff influx made it hard to mount a push to bring in the out-of-state prospect.

The Longhorns recently replaced cornerbacks coach Jason Washington with Jay Valai, putting the new assistant to work immediately on the recruiting trail to try and bring in at least one more corner in the 2020 class to go along with in-state prospect Kitan Crawford, who signed back in December.

At one time the Longhorns had both Joshua Eaton and Ethan Pouncey verbally committed to the program, but lost both commitments during the season as rumors began to swirl of potential offseason changes in the staff.

Texas is now on a full-court press for Ennis Rakestraw, who the Longhorns didn't offer until January, to fill out the class.

Rakestraw is a three-star prospect who has shot up several teams' recruiting boards since early signing day with heavy attention from the likes of Georgia and Alabama.

Landing the Duncanville, Texas prospect won't be easy for the Longhorns, but now that he is the only name left on Valai's 2020 board, expect to see the Texas staff give Rakestraw plenty of attention down the stretch.