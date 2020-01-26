Texas Football: Baylor Hires UT Analyst For OC

New Baylor head coach Larry Fedora has tabbed Texas analyst Larry Fedora for his next offensive coordinator.

Fedora spent last year working with Tom Herman on the Texas staff. Before that he served as the head coach at Norht Carolina from 2012-18 and Southern Mississippi from 2008-11. Before that he was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, Florida, and Middle Tennessee State.

Fedora cut his coaching teeth in the Texas high school ranks at Garland. His first full-time collegiate job was at Baylor from 1991-96.

Fedora came aboard the Texas staff after being fired at North Carolina in large part because of a deep friendship with Texas head coach Tom Herman.

Most thought that the analyst position would be a short-term gig that would end once Fedora found the right position to jump back into the full-time coaching ranks.

Fedora was not on the field in any capacity, nor was he involved with recruiting, rather he worked behind the scenes to develop gameplans and do advanced scouting on opponents for the Longhorns.

It is unknown at this time when (or even if) Texas will fill Fedora's analyst position. The Longhorns have filled out their new full-time offensive staff under new coordinator Mike Yurcich. Andre Coleman will serve as receivers coach, Stan Drayton (running backs) and Herb Hand (offensive line) will stay on in their respective capacities, Jay Boulware will coach tight ends and fullbacks and Yurcich will deal with quarterbacks.

The Longhorns are finishing up their 2020 recruiting push in the next couple of weeks ahead of signing day. They will then turn their attention toward prepping for spring football.