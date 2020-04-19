LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Big-Time Quarterback Recruit's Delayed Commitment Could be Good News for Texas

Chris Dukes

Flower Mound (TX) quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has pushed back his committment announcement indefinitely and that could be good news for Texas. 

Nussmeier has long been considered a heavy LSU lean and many expected the 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback to pick the Tigers when he made his decision on April 18. 

The recent shutdown of all in-person visits obviously had a profound effect on Nussmeier's decision. The No. 7 pro-style quarterback, No. 16 player in TExas and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2021 class wanted to take more visits, particularly to Miami, Texas and Texas A&M according to an recent interview with 247Sports. 

Nussmeier not wanting to commit until he sees the Forty Acres is a clear indication that Texas is still very much in the mix in the race to land one of the hottest quarterback prospects in the country. He's particularly high on new Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich.

“Coach Yurcich we’ve had a relationship for a long time," Nussmeier told 247Sports. "He was recruiting me hard at Oklahoma State before he left. I kind of knew when he got the Texas it would pick up. That’s a huge plus and Texas is a huge university and the chance to play for them is pretty cool.”

Nussmeier doesn't have a timetable for an announcment at this point. That's not a surprise seeing as the entire sports world is currently without a clear one. 

If you want to keep up with Nussmeier's recruitment, the quarterback is documenting the process in a blog with SI. It's a great look into where he stands and the college recruiting process as a whole. 

Click here to check it out. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

