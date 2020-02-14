LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Chris Ash Sees 'Similarities' between Joseph Ossai and J.J. Watt

Chris Dukes

During his lengthy coaching career, Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash has been around some elite pass rushers. 

Players like J.J. Watt and Joey Bosa both played in defenses coached by Ash at Wisconsin and Ohio State, respectively. The new Longhorn assistant "sees some similarities" in new pupil Joseph Ossai. 

"He's got length, he's got speed, got long arms," Ash said. "He's got to develop the fundamentals to be a great pass rusher. But I've been around some really good ones and hopefully, Joseph can become another one of those guys."

Ossai will be moving closer to the line of scrimmage in Ash's defense, playing some downs with his hand in the dirt and occasionally dropping back into coverage. 

If his performance in the Alamo Bowl is any indication Ossai should flourish in that role. Then-interim defensive coordinator Craig Naviar made it a point to cut Ossai loose on Utah, resulting in a defensive MVP performance. 

 “What was going on out there was just us having fun,” Ossai said after the game. “I was having confidence in the defensive scheme. The coaches, I know they put a lot of time into preparing this game for us and they wanted to put us in the best position, in the best situation possible."

Ossai finished that game with nine tackles, six for loss and three sacks.

What do you think? 

Will Ossai flourish in his new role? Do you think he can live up to the lofty comparisons to guys like Watt and Bosa?

