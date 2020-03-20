Texas Football: Colt McCoy Will be the Perfect Mentor for Daniel Jones

Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the Big Apple.

The Longhorn legend will play next season with the New York Giants after signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $1.5 million upfront.

McCoy was a Washington Redskin for six years prior to moving on to another NFC East team. He joins second-year quarterback Daniel Jones as well as journeyman Alex Tanney on the Giants' quarterback depth chart.

McCoy has started 28 games through his time in the NFL. Though he's struggled with injuries in his time in the pros the former Heisman Trophy runner-up has been successful when healthy.

Texas fans remember McCoy's time on the Forty Acres fondly. He led the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship and BCS National Championship Game appearance in 2009 and is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in school history. He was the last signal-caller to win a conference title at Texas.

Our take

This is a great move for the Giants. They got a cheap deal on a solid player, but more importantly, add what amounts to an extra coach on their staff to help mentor the mercurial Jones, who was up and down as a rookie (as one might expect).

The son of a Texas high school football coach, McCoy seems like a ripe candidate to follow in his father's footsteps and join the coaching ranks when his playing career comes to a close. He played a big part in the development of Dwyane Haskins last year in Washington and is considered a locker room asset even when he has been to injured to play.

Jones has flashed his massive talent but was on the raw side even for a rookie coming out of Duke, where he never threw for more than 3,000 yards in a college season. Having McCoy to help him through not just what it takes to succeed on the field, but as a team leader will pay massive dividends.

It's still not known how much gas McCoy actually has left in the tank as a full-time player, but he still has a chance to make a major positive impact on the Giants' franchise in 2020 and beyond.