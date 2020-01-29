Texas Football: Could Longhorns Target Transfer Receiver?

Texas Longhorn fans couldn't help but raise an eyebrow at the recent news that Oklahoma State's C.J. Moore would enter the transfer portal.

With a 6-foot-5 frame, excellent ball skills and plenty enough speed, it's easy to see why Moore was once a Texas target, holding a scholarship offer from the Longhorns along with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Baylor and others.

Ultimately the Tulsa Union High School product chose to stay in state with the Cowboys, thanks in part to the recruiting efforts of Mike Yurcich, who helped secure his services in Stillwater.

Let's have a look at the pros and cons that would come with bringing in Moore.

Pros

Now Yurcich is the offensive coordinator at Texas, which along with the Longhorns' initial interest and Moore's similar body type to a few other Texas standouts over the years has created some speculation that the Longhorns may take a look at the former Cowboy over the next few months.

Texas will also be young at receiver in 2020, particularly on the outside where Malcolm Epps, Marcus Washington and Brennan Eagles are all extremely talented, but none have proven they can consistently produce as a featured receiver yet.

Cons

First off, the Longhorns don't have a ton of scholarships to spare. Texas sent off a sparse senior class to graduation and the Longhorns still want to add a few key pieces on defense, particularly five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

There's also the fact that Moore couldn't quite put it all together at Oklahoma State. He redshirted in 2018 and barely cracked the lineup in 2019. As Oklahoma State's highest-ranked recruit in 2018, it's safe to say he never lived up to that hype as a Cowboy.

There's also the eligibility problem. Though Texas will be young at receiver next year and a player with two years' experience could help, he wouldn't be cleared to play until 2021. Considering he has already used his redshirt, he'll only have two seasons left once he has sat out his time. Oklahoma State might end up granting Moore a waiver, but it certainly wouldn't do so if he were to choose an in-conference school.

So what does it all mean?

I just don't see it, personally. That's not to say that Texas (particularly Yurcich) might not be so sold on Moore's talents that he pulls the trigger on a transfer, but I think it's far more likely the Longhorns invest a scholarship in one of the many talented receivers in the 2021 class. If this were a grad transfer situation, I might see it differently.

What do you think?

Should Texas pursue Moore? Register for the site and sound off in the comments below to make your opinions known.