Texas Football: Don't Expect NCAA One-Time Transfer Exemption This Year

Chris Dukes

As the NCAA continues to make overdue strides to make college sports more athlete-friendly, many expected the governing body to vote on a one-time transfer exemption this year. 

Now it looks like that vote is going to be pushed back to January. 

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte 

The exemption - which will allow every NCAA player one chance to change schools during his college career penalty-free - would help clarify the current murky set of transfer guidelines. 

Currently those who have completed their undergrad degrees are free to transfer without sitting out a season, but 

“I think it’s going to be tabled until our NCAA legislative session,” Del Conte said during a video chat with 247Sports. "“I think the concept will be vetted out, and then we’ll vote on it at the January (2021) legislative meeting.”

While this was expected to pass in April the NCAA Division I Council has prioritized voting on the name, image and likeness changes that will allow athletes to seek compensation for their own personal brands. It also spent much of its time looking at ways college football could be played at all this season. 

The current transfer system's guidelines are murky at best with some players granted special waivers for immediate playing time while others must toil away on the sideline for a full season and potentially lose a year of eligibility.

While some traditionalists have sounded alarms about "free agency" ruining college football, the truth is it's already here. Players are going to make changes that best help them in the long run and that's a good thing for the sport. 

A clear, defined set of rules will help players in much the same way the recent redshirt rule change did. It's a disappointment that it didn't get through in this round meetings, but also understandable considering everything on the table right now in college sports.  

