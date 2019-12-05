Texas Football: Duvernay, Shackelford lead UT All Big 12 Honorees

Texas Football had nine players earn All-Big 12 recognition from the conference’s head coaches, the league office announced Wednesday. Senior WR Devin Duvernay and senior OL Zach Shackelford both collected first-team honors, while sophomore OL Samuel Cosmi and senior DB Brandon Jones were voted to the second team. Seven Longhorns earned honorable mention for receiving votes at their various positions or for an end-of-year award.

It is the first time that the league’s coaches have named Shackelford and Duvernay to the All-Big 12 First Team, and the second time overall that Shackelford has been selected (2018 Second Team). The Associated Press named Shackelford a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year. Wednesday’s announcement was also the first All-Big 12 recognition for Cosmi and Jones.

Duvernay, a native of Sachse, Texas, has caught 103 passes for 1,294 yards and scored nine total touchdowns (8 rec/1 rush) this season. Duvernay’s 103 catches and 8.6 receptions per game lead all FBS receivers, and his 1,294 receiving yards place him fourth nationally. He leads all Big 12 receivers in catches, catches per game, receiving yards, receiving yards per game and ranks third in receiving touchdowns. He and Jordan Shipley (2009) are the only Texas receivers to log at least 100 catches and more than 1,200 receiving yards in a season. Shipley was a consensus first-team All-American in 2009 when he hit those marks.

Shackelford, a native of Belton, Texas, has started 39 games at center in his career, the most starts of any active Longhorn. This season, Shackelford has anchored a Texas offensive line that has allowed junior QB Sam Ehlinger to rack up 4,052 yards of total offense (No. 3 in school history) and compile 35 total touchdowns (No. 4). The Longhorns are also one of only two schools to field three 500-yard rushers this season in sophomore RB Keaontay Ingram (745 yards), true freshman QB/RB Roschon Johnson (600) and Ehlinger (590). Shackelford’s individual accolades include being named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and a watch list candidate for the Rimington Trophy, which annually honors the nation’s top center.

Cosmi, a Humble, Texas native, has started every game at left tackle this season. He, like Shackelford, has played a key role in helping the Texas offense put up record-breaking numbers this season. After the season opener against Louisiana Tech, Cosmi was named to Pro Football Focus’ Eckrich National Team of the Week. Cosmi had 47 pass-blocking attempts that game and did not allow a single quarterback pressure, according to PFF. Against West Virginia, Cosmi became the first Texas offensive lineman since 2011 to score a touchdown, as he caught a backwards pass from Ehlinger and ran the ball in from 12 yards out. Cosmi’s 12-yard touchdown run is tied for the longest by an offensive lineman in Big 12 history, and is the longest touchdown by a UT offensive lineman since 1947, the start of when the Longhorns’ individual stats are available.

Jones, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas, leads the Longhorns with 86 total tackles this season (7.2 pg). He has also notched 4.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Jones is the first Longhorn to post consecutive seasons with at least 70 tackles since Steve Edmond did so three times from 2012-14. The senior captain was credited with a career-high 12 tackles (11 solo) in his final game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last week. It was his third game this season with double-digit tackles. Jones’ individual accolades including being named a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award this season. He was also a preseason watch list candidate for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The Longhorns that received honorable mention recognition from the Big 12 were sophomore K Cameron Dicker, Ehlinger, sophomore LB Joseph Ossai and senior DL Malcolm Roach. Senior OL Parker Braun earned honorable mention for receiving votes as the Offensive Newcomer of the Year, Cosmi earned honorable mention for receiving votes as Offensive Lineman of the Year and Duvernay received votes as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Texas Sports Information Department