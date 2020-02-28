LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Elite Cornerback Sets Date for Texas Visit

Chris Dukes

Texas will get a visit from one of 2022's best cornerbacks in Katy's Bobby Taylor. 

The highly-touted prospect will visit the Forty Acres on April 4, according to a recent announcement. 

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Taylor's length should allow him to put of a little more bulk at the next level. Add in his speed and Taylor has all the tools to cover the talented receivers in the Big 12. 

Oklahoma State and Baylor both offered Talyor last summer. Texas A&M followed suit in October, but it was really after the first of the year that his offer sheet began to fill up. Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Ole Miss, SMU and of course Texas have all made a play for Taylor's services in the past month. 

Taylor went to Texas A&M's junior day on Feb. 2 and will be in Norman this weekend for an unofficial visit. He's also going to USC on March 28.

Taylor is one of the first major recruiting targets for new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. Valai's youth and energy should be a major selling point to recruits going forward. Valai was a four-year letter-winner at Wisconsin and played on a Big 10 Championship team in 2010. Since then he's earned his coaching chops with experience at Georgia, the Kansas City Cheifs and Rutgers.

Being with a guy who just recently played not too long ago and who's really passionate about the game and he's going to pour it out every day, I think that's going to be easily received by the guys," Valai said. "They can feel the energy in that juice on a daily basis."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Watch Devin Duvernay's Blazing-Fast 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

The former Texas receiver's time is one of the fastest of the invited wide receivers at the combine

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: How to Watch NFL Combine Day One

Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay are both scheduled for on-field workouts tomorrow

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Baseball: Undefeated Longhorns Will Test Their Mettle Against Tough SEC Slate This Weekend

Texas takes on LSU, Arkansas and Missouri this weekend in Missouri

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Watch: Collin Johnson's Bench Press at NFL Combine

The former Texas wide receiver had a good showing on the bench press at the NFL Combine

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Joshua Moore Pleads No-Contest to Weapons Charge

Court decision will likely help clear the way for Moore's return to the field at some point in 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: New DC Chris Ash Part of the New Guard in Football Tackling

The new Texas defensive coordinator was one of the pioneers of the 'rugby tackling' style at Ohio State

Chris Dukes

by

Bostonfan1967

Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Garnering Buzz Heading Into NFL Combine

See what Twitter is saying about the former Texas Longhorn wide receiver as he prepares to run through drills Thursday afternoon

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Won't Run at NFL Combine

The Texas wide receiver sustained a hip flexor injury in pre-combine workouts

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Cut from XFL Team

The Dallas Renegades placed Jerrod Heard on the waiver wire today

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star Austin-Area Prospect Clearly Not a Fan of UT

Austin LBJ cornerback Latrell McCutchin had some negative things to say about the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

by

anthony15