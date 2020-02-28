Texas Football: Elite Cornerback Sets Date for Texas Visit

Texas will get a visit from one of 2022's best cornerbacks in Katy's Bobby Taylor.

The highly-touted prospect will visit the Forty Acres on April 4, according to a recent announcement.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Taylor's length should allow him to put of a little more bulk at the next level. Add in his speed and Taylor has all the tools to cover the talented receivers in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State and Baylor both offered Talyor last summer. Texas A & M followed suit in October, but it was really after the first of the year that his offer sheet began to fill up. Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Ole Miss, SMU and of course Texas have all made a play for Taylor's services in the past month.

Taylor went to Texas A & M's junior day on Feb. 2 and will be in Norman this weekend for an unofficial visit. He's also going to USC on March 28.

Taylor is one of the first major recruiting targets for new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. Valai's youth and energy should be a major selling point to recruits going forward. Valai was a four-year letter-winner at Wisconsin and played on a Big 10 Championship team in 2010. Since then he's earned his coaching chops with experience at Georgia, the Kansas City Cheifs and Rutgers.

Being with a guy who just recently played not too long ago and who's really passionate about the game and he's going to pour it out every day, I think that's going to be easily received by the guys," Valai said. "They can feel the energy in that juice on a daily basis."