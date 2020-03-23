Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns Season - No. 3

No. 3 The Longhorns jump offsides during an Iowa State field goal attempt

Texas and Iowa State played had an all-out Big 12 donnybrook in Ames on Nov. 17. The Cyclones jumped all over the Longhorns early, racing to a 20-7 lead, but Texas kept clawing back.

Sam Ehlinger put the team on his shoulders and score a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns - including a drive that saw the Longhorns convert a second-and-35 to give Texas a one-point advantage in the final stanza.

After Iowa State moved the ball into Longhorn territory the Texas defense stepped up with a stop to force a 42-yard field goal attempt with 2:04 on the clock. Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley's kick sailed outside the uprights and it looked like the Longhorns would take the ball with a chance to run the clock out. Unfortunately for Texas, defensive end Malcolm Roach was called for jumping offsides. The result of the play gave the Cyclones a new set of downs.

Two minutes later and six yards closer, Assalley's next attempt found its mark right down the middle to give the Cyclones a 23-21 win.

The impact

First off, it's not fair to blame Roach for this play or the result. He wasn't the only one moving before the snap, just the guy who got called. He was also a team leader both on and off the field in 2019. It's safe to say without his play and leadership the Longhorns' season goes much worse.

The result of the play did have an impact, though. It knocked Texas out of the top 25. The Longhorns would not be ranked again until after the season had ended. It also all but eliminated Texas from a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game and ensured the Longhorns wouldn't finish the season with 10 wins.

