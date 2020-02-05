LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Four-Star Delvontay Dixon Officially Signs With Texas

Chris Dukes

It's National Signing Day and Texas got its first official signee early in the morning when four-star athlete Kelvontay Dixon inked his name on the dotted line to play for the Longhorns. 

Dixon was a late commitment to the 2020 class, making up his mind just a few hours before National Signing Day began. 

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God, my mom and my coaches for pushing me hard each and every day, making me who I am today," Dixon said in a tweet. "With that being said, I am proudly committed to the University of Texas."

The 6-foot, 180-pound Dixon was a major cog in the machine that helped Carthage run to a 16-0 record and a Class 4A state title. He was mostly used as a receiver - catching 73 passes for 1,223 yards, but also added 234 yards on the ground. 

He is the younger brother of Texas standout running back Keaontay Ingram, but wasn't always going to join his sibling on the Forty Acres. 

Dixon was originally committed to Arkansas but re-opened his recruitment during the 2019 regular season. 

In addition to his talents on the football field, Dixon was a track star as well. He placed sixth in Class 4A in the UIL State Track and Field Meet this past year with a time of 10.81. He also captured the silver medal in the triple jump. 

Listed as an athlete, Dixon is a strong candidate to play in the slot at Texas. His skill set compares to a young Devin Duvernay. That's not to say that he will equal Duvernay's production, but his speed, size and ability to make people miss in the open field translates well to what the Longhorns want to do at the position. 

