Texas Football: Herman Leaves Door Open for Joshua Moore's Return

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman didn't make a definitive statement one way or the other but seemed to leave the door open to a potential on-field return for receiver Joshua Moore during his press conference on Tuesday. 

Moore was suspended from playing last season after being charged with a misdemeanor for carrying a firearm. 

On July 5, 2019, according to a report from the City of Austin, a man on surveillance video appeared to "remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband." 

Moore was suspended from participating in any games in 2019, but was still a part of the team according to Herman. 

"Josh was never suspended from the team," Herman said. "He was at practice every day for us. Josh was suspended from playing in games. Okay. So we'll determine that when we get closer to a game."

Herman has indicated in the past that the program was keeping an eye on the legal proceedings before it would make a decision on reinstating Moore's eligibility to play. 

Meanwhile, reports trickled out from the Forty Acres during the 2019 season that Moore wasn't just the best receiver on the practice squad, he may have been the best pass-catcher on the entire team at certain times. 

Herman indicated that Moore could play both inside at slot and on the outside at what Texas calls the "z" position alongside Brennan Eagles.

Moore caught seven passes for 53 yards as a freshman in 2018 including a 27-yards touchdown that sealed a win over USC. 

