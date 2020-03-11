Texas Football: 'Horns Extend Offer to Metroplex Wide Receiver

Texas extended a scholarship offer to three-star Mansfield Summit wide receiver Hal Presley this week.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is currently the No. 82 receiver, No. 67 player in Texas and No. 507 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports.

Presley already has offers from USC, Utah, Oklahoma State, Baylor and several others on his plate.

After watching Presley's film I have to say I think he's going to end up rising up the recruiting rankings as he enters his senior season. He's surprisingly fluid for his hight and he's got decent speed for downfield routes.

Where Presley really shines is his ability to go up and get 50-50 balls. He's a bulldog once the ball is in the air and uses his large frame to create a barrier between the defender and the ball. If he's being covered one-on-one down the field, he's considered open and he plays against some tough, future Division I competition in the Metroplex.

Presley will have to continue to add strength and should end up well north of 200 pounds once he gets into a weight program in college. He'll also get crisper in his route running as he continues to develop.

He caught 45 passes last year and made every touch count, racking up 894 receiving yards as a junior.

Texas is hoping to make a big impression on Presley and get him on campus for a future visit. He would be a great fit in the Herman/Yurcich version of the power spread the Longhorns are planning on running in 2020 and beyond.