LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: 'Horns Extend Offer to Metroplex Wide Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas extended a scholarship offer to three-star Mansfield Summit wide receiver Hal Presley this week. 

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is currently the No. 82 receiver, No. 67 player in Texas and No. 507 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports. 

Presley already has offers from USC, Utah, Oklahoma State, Baylor and several others on his plate. 

After watching Presley's film I have to say I think he's going to end up rising up the recruiting rankings as he enters his senior season. He's surprisingly fluid for his hight and he's got decent speed for downfield routes. 

Where Presley really shines is his ability to go up and get 50-50 balls. He's a bulldog once the ball is in the air and uses his large frame to create a barrier between the defender and the ball. If he's being covered one-on-one down the field, he's considered open and he plays against some tough, future Division I competition in the Metroplex. 

Presley will have to continue to add strength and should end up well north of 200 pounds once he gets into a weight program in college. He'll also get crisper in his route running as he continues to develop. 

He caught 45 passes last year and made every touch count, racking up 894 receiving yards as a junior. 

Texas is hoping to make a big impression on Presley and get him on campus for a future visit. He would be a great fit in the Herman/Yurcich version of the power spread the Longhorns are planning on running in 2020 and beyond. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: These Teams Could Burst Texas' NCAA Tournament Bubble

How teams like Wofford, San Fransisco and St. Bonaventure matter to Texas' tournament chances.

Chris Dukes

by

Ryguy3

Texas Baseball Welcomes in Abeline Christian

The two schools are meeting for the first time ever on the diamond

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star 2021 Receiver (Watch Highlights)

Texas is gunning for the services of Royse City's Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Is Shaka Smart Coaching for His Job at the Big 12 Tournament?

Rumors have been swirling all season that the Texas coach's employment status may be contingent on an NCAA Tournament appearance this year

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Mailbag: How Many Wins Does Texas Need in the Conference Tournament to Make the Big Dance?

We tackle your questions about the Big 12 Tournament and spring football

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman III Leads Longhorns' All-Big 12 Selections

Four Texas players honored by conference

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Greatest NFL Longhorns of All Time No. 3, Earl Campbell

The Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most powerful running backs to ever play the game

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Add New Offensive Analyst

Former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh has joined the Texas staff

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Ranked No. 22 in Latest Coaches Poll

Texas is coming off a sweep of Cal State Fullerton

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Watch: Former Longhorns' Strip Sack Leads to Touchdown in XFL

Cedric Reed is having a career renaissance in the XFL this season

Chris Dukes