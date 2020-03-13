LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: In-State Tight End Trending Toward Texas? (Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Texas appears to be trending in the race to land the services of 6-foot-5, 1--pound Landen King from Atascocita High School. 

King is the No. 36 tight end, No. 103 player in the state of Texas and No. 765 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He has offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech among others. 

Big and surprisingly quick for his length, King is going to be an interesting prospect at the next level. 

Watching his film 

King already has great instincts when it comes to competing for the ball in the air and his height, athleticism and arm length give him a stellar catch radius. His current size would have him playing an outside receiver role, but he's likely to put on more muscle and become a tight end/h-back at the college level. 

With some time in the weight room, King could be somewhere between tight end and wide receiver, something like what Lil Jordan Humphrey did for Texas in 2018. 

 Texas' chances of landing him?

Texas looks to be in the lead right now in Kings' recruitment. He received a schoalrship offer back on Feb. 1 when he was in town for an unofficial visit. However, as with many players currently being recruited, recent campus closings and recruitment moratoriums have complicated the issue. It appears King was planning some visits over the spring that will be delayed, which may delay his overall process. 

Still, from the list of schools that have offered so one would think an offer from the Longhorns would stand out. I would put the odds of King ending up at Texas pretty high. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Massive cancellations leave more questions than answers

As American sports shut down in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we're all left pondering what happens next

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball Series With New Mexico State Cancelled Amid Concerns Over Novel Coronavirus

The baseball series is the latest in a growing list of athletic event cancellations

Chris Dukes

No March Madness This Year: NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments Cancelled

The governing body has taken an unprecedented step based on the evolving COVD-19 public health threat

Chris Dukes

Breaking: Big 12 Cancels Postseason Tournament amid growing concerns over COVID-19

Just minutes before the Longhorns were set to tip off against Texas Tech the conference canceled the tournament

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Prep for Texas Tech

Game Notes ahead of a Big 12 quarterfinal showdown

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas' Big 12 Tournament contest against the Red Raiders could be a physical affair

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Get Visit from Nation's No. 1 Running Back (Watch Highlights)

Five-star back Camar Wheaton was on campus for an unoffical visit this week

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Athletics Suspends Fan Attendance Through March 22

With growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Longhorns will compete in home events without fans for the remainder of this week and through March 22

Chris Dukes

Big 12, NCAA Tournaments Will be Played in Empty Arenas Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The NCAA and Big 12 are taking drastic steps in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Can Texas Take Down Texas Tech Again?

The Longhorns are fighting for their postseason lives in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament

Tomer Barazani