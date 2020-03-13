Texas Football: In-State Tight End Trending Toward Texas? (Highlights)

Texas appears to be trending in the race to land the services of 6-foot-5, 1--pound Landen King from Atascocita High School.

King is the No. 36 tight end, No. 103 player in the state of Texas and No. 765 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He has offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech among others.

Big and surprisingly quick for his length, King is going to be an interesting prospect at the next level.

Watching his film

King already has great instincts when it comes to competing for the ball in the air and his height, athleticism and arm length give him a stellar catch radius. His current size would have him playing an outside receiver role, but he's likely to put on more muscle and become a tight end/h-back at the college level.

With some time in the weight room, King could be somewhere between tight end and wide receiver, something like what Lil Jordan Humphrey did for Texas in 2018.

Texas' chances of landing him?

Texas looks to be in the lead right now in Kings' recruitment. He received a schoalrship offer back on Feb. 1 when he was in town for an unofficial visit. However, as with many players currently being recruited, recent campus closings and recruitment moratoriums have complicated the issue. It appears King was planning some visits over the spring that will be delayed, which may delay his overall process.

Still, from the list of schools that have offered so one would think an offer from the Longhorns would stand out. I would put the odds of King ending up at Texas pretty high.