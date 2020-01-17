Texas Football: Is Texas Raiding the OU Staff for Next TE/Special Teams Coach?

Texas' search for a new tight ends and special teams coach may be looking north of the Red River to rival Oklahoma.

Current running backs and special teams' coach Jay Boulware has been linked by several sources as a top candidate for the Texas vacancy.

Boulware is a former Longhorn offensive lineman who started his coaching career under John Mackovic as an assistant after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia before the 1993 season. After serving as a student assistant, Boulware went on to become a graduate assistant at Texas from 1994-96.

With stops at Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State and Auburn, Boulware eventually found himself working for his college rival Oklahoma in 2013 where he has remained for the last six years.

Boulware was considered to be such a valuable member of the offensive staff he was one of the members who was retained when Lincoln Riley was brought in in 2015.

Boulware has coached running backs the past few seasons at Oklahoma, developing Rodney Anderson, Semaje Perine and Joe Mixon into NFL draft picks.

Boulware has also spent the past four years in Riley's innovative scheme, meaning his defection could bring valuable intel about the inner workings of the Sooner attack to the Forty Acres.

In addition to his abilities as a special teams coach, Boulware is also considered one of the most tenacious recruiters in the game by many respected sources. Over the years he's lured several big-time prospects from the state of Texas north of the Red River to Oklahoma and is already active within the state for several top 2021 and 2022 prospects.

