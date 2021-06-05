Sports Illustrated home
Texas Football Jersey Numbers Revealed for Incoming Class

Texas Football Jersey Numbers Revealed for 2021 Freshmen And Transfers
The Longhorns kicked off a busy June with visits from prospects and transfers.

During the visits, more than 12 high school signees and three new transfers from the 2021 class were able to begin revealing their jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

The Longhorns’ 2021 class ranked poorly, which can largely be attributed to Tom Herman’s firing and the Longhorns’ coaching staff shakeup.

Some key players in the 2021 class will be Ja’Tavion Sanders, Xavier Worthy, and Ishmael Ibraheem. Alongside new head coach Steve Sarkisian, these players will aim to turn the program around into a national championship contender.

Here are some of the other Longhorns in the 2021 class:

Now that the prospects are on campus, they will begin summer workouts with the rest of the team, which continue until August.

While Friday was the first day of official visits, Sarkisian had already been busy hosting prospects since June 1st. Here is the complete roster of prospects visiting this upcoming month:

What do you think of these jersey numbers? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

