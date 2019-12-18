Texas Football: Live National Early Signing Day Thread

It's National Early Signing Day and Texas recruits have been busy since the wee hours of the morning. Here's a live list of who has signed so far in the 2020 class.

The first announced this morning was 2020 cornerback Kitan Crawford (Tyler, John Tyler). Crawford is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports, the No. 11 cornerback and the No. 24 player in the state of Texas.

Jaylen Garth (Port Neches Groves) was next. The four-star offensive tackle is the No. 18 player at his position, No. 30 player in the state of Texas and the No. 214 player nationally according to 247 Sports.

The Longhorns continued on the offensive line with Logan Parr. The San Antonio (O'Connor) product is the No. 10 offensive guard in the 2020 class, No. 41 player in the state of Texas and the No. 271-ranked prospect nationally.

Shadow Creek High School safety Xavion Alford will be a big addition to DBU. Alford is the No. 9 safety in the 2020 class, No. 19 player in the state and No. 133 prospect nationally according to 247 Sports.

Some consider Tyler (Longview) defensive tackle Sawyer Goram Welch to be an underrated prospect. The 6-foot-4, 278-pounder came on the scene late, ranking as the No. 86 defensive tackle and No. 159 player in the state of Texas.

Athlete Jaden Hullaby comes from Mansfield Timberview high school. He is a dynamic 6-foot-2, 205-pound player who could fit in anywhere from running back to linebacker depending on how he develops, though most believe his future may be in the Texas offensive backfield. he is the No. 34 athlete in the 2020 class, No. 79 player in the state and the No. 611 player nationally.

You may already know the name Hudson Card. The No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class played his high school ball just down the road from the Forty Acres at Lake Travis High School and is the latest in a long line of Cavalier quarterbacks. He is the No. 8 player in the state of Texas and the No. 63 prospect nationally.

The offensive line class is deep and talented and Southlake Carroll's Andrew Karic is a major part of offensive line coach Herb Hand's 2020 group. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Karic is the No. 23 offensive tackle, No. 43 player in the state and the No. 285 prospect nationally.

Another local player, Hutto's Dajon Harrison may be tailor-made to become the Longhorns' next featured slot receiver down the road. He is 5-foot-10 and 1700 pounds but not afraid to compete for the ball. He's also got speed to burn. Harrison is the No. 119 receiver, No. 102 player in the state of Texas and No. 796-ranked prospect nationally in the 2020 class.

Another receiver in the class is Troy Omeire. While Harrison is the type of player that could be featured in the slot, Omeire is the 6-foot-4, 206-pound rangy athlete that could be the future on the outside. The Fort Bend Austin prospect is the No. 39 receiver, No. 35 player in the state of Texas and the No. 238 player nationally in this class.

Vernon Broughton is one of the jewels of the 2020 class by most coaches' estimation. The 6-foot-5 286-pound defensive tackle will likely get over 300 pounds in a college weight program without losing any of his uncanny agility. He is the No. 11 defensive tackle, No. 14 player in the state and No. 106 player nationally in the 2020 class.

Whether he ends up at quarterback, receiver or anywhere else on the field, Duncanville's Ja'Quinden Jackson is just a plain-talented football player. Jackson is the No. 3 athlete, No. 13 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 75 player nationally in this class. He is dynamic with the arm talent to compete for a spot under center, but much like Roschon Johnson this season, he's got enough athletic ability to help the team in other ways as well.