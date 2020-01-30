Texas Football: Longhorn Assistant Coach Claps Back Hard at Aggie Fan on Twitter

Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand was on social media looking back at one of his favorite plays from the 2019 season when a Texas A & M fan decided to pipe in and try to have fun at his expense.

Unfortunately for the fan, he hadn't done his homework and the Longhorn staffer quickly put him in his place.

It all started innocently enough with a wistful post from Hand concerning Samuel Cosmi's screen pass touchdown this past season against West Virginia.

Hand, a former college offensive lineman himself, praised the photo of Cosmi rumbling toward the goal line as two teammates clear the way for him in front.

As will happen on social media, a fan from rival Texas A & M wanted to have some fun at the Longhorn coach's expense. He quote tweeted the original comment with his own snarky retort.

Had this fan took a couple of minutes to give the game in question a quick Google, he would have discovered that Texas had in fact been victorious in the game from the photo, a fact Hand was all too happy to point out himself.

The UT-A & M football rivalry has been religated to Twitter since the Aggies bolted for the SEC. Texas won the last meeting between the two schools in an epic fashion when Justin Tucker booted in the game-winning field goal to help Texas prevail 27-25 in College Station. The Longhorns also lead the overall series 76-37-5.

In the case of Hand and this A & M fan, it's safe to say the Texas coach now leads their war of words 1-0.