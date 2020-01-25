Texas Football: Longhorn Linebacker Undergoes Surgery, Will Miss Spring Practice

Texas will be without one of its key defensive players for spring football this year.

Officials in the university sent out an alert that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye sustained a foot injury and will miss spring practice this year.

Adeoye recorded 29 tackles (17 solo) tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception during his redshirt sophomore season, playing in eight games and starting six last season for the Longhorns.

Adeoye is expected to heal up over the spring and return to full strength for summer workouts.

While this is a blow for the Longhorns, it's also a golden opportunity for will-be redshirt freshman David Gbenda.

Gbenda appeared in four games in 2019 and the High School All American drew a ton of praise from the coaching staff for his improvement - particularly during bowl prep.

"David Gbenda’s having a heck of a few days of practice," Texas head coach Tom Herman said during a press conference before Texas' victory over Utah in the Alamo Bowl. "He’s got a great motor."

Texas is hoping to avoid the same injury bug that plagued the team in 2019, particularly on defense. The Longhorns suffered through a slew of injuries including those suffered by Brandon Jones, Caden Sterns, DeMarvion Overshown, B.J. Foster and a host of other players. The Longhorn defense struggled mightily at times thanks in large part to the numerous injuries.

The Longhorns will be installing a new defense under coordinator Chris Ash in the spring and will have a new linebackers coach in Coleman Hutzler.