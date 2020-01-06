LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Longhorn O-Lineman Will Not Enter NFL Draft

Chris Dukes

Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi has decided to hold off on the NFL for at least one more year. 

The redshirt sophomore cited his dream of earning a college degree as a main reason to return to the Forty Acres in 2020. 

"After exploring my options, I'm excited to announce that I'll be returning for my fourth year at the University of Texas," Cosmi said in a statement on Twitter. 

"I'm so excited to get back to work with my brothers and work toward a championship."

Cosmi's return means Texas will bring back three of five starters on the offensive line from this season with Junior Angilau and Derek Kerstetter also coming back. In addition to those players Denzel Okafor has also mad starts at tackle. 

Should Texas find a way to replace outgoing seniors Parker Braun and Zack Shackelford, the Longhorns have a chance to be one of the better groups in terms of talent in the Big 12 entering 2020. 

Despite staff turnover all over the board, Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand is currently expected to return according to multiple reports unconfirmed by university officials, which would give the Longhorns a sense of continuity in the trenches. 

Texas was relatively young in 2019 and expects to return an overwhelming majority of its starters next year. The only player with real NFL prospects left out there right now is junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who most expect to return to the program to finish out his fourth-and-final season on the Forty Acres. 

