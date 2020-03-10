Texas Football: Longhorns Add New Offensive Analyst

LonghornsCountry
Texas added an offensive analyst this week with the hiring of former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh. 

Walsh is a former Texas high school quarterback who led Denton Guyer to the state semifinals as a senior. Ranked the country's No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the 2011 class, Walsh redshirted his freshman year at Oklahoma State. 

He was the 2012  Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and was the starter up until an injury ended his 2014 season early. He lost his starting job to eventual NFL draft pick Mason Rudolph going into the 2015 season.

After his playing career ended Walsh took a job on the TCU staff as a graduate assistant under offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie. He went on to take the running backs coach position at Abilene Christian University the following year. 

The move reunites Walsh with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who was Walsh's OC and position coach from 2013-15. Yurcich was hired in the offseason after one season at Ohio State to take over offensive play-calling duties from Tom Herman, allowing Herman to slide into more of a CEO role as the team's head coach. 

According to Yurcich, he isn't planning on changing the "guts" or "bones" of the Texas attack going into 2020, but he isn't married to any particular formation or personnel grouping. 

"The most important thing is that we keep in mind, our players, their strengths, how we line them up and how we get them mismatched or match them up against the opposition," Yurcich said in his introductory press conference. 

