Texas Football: Longhorns Among Betting Favorites to Win National Title

Texas is currently among the betting favorites to win the national title in 2020.

The Longhorns are currently getting 40/1 odds to win it all in 2020, tied with Michigan for the 11th-best among the contenders according to the Westgate sportsbook.

The Longhorns are behind Clemson (9/4), Ohio State (4/1), Alabama (9/2), Georgia (7/1), Florida (14/1), Oklahoma (20/1), LSU (30/1), Oregon (30/1), Notre Dame (30/1), Penn State (30/1), Texas A & M (30/1) and Auburn (30/1).

The Longhorns have the second-best odds of anyone from the Big 12 with Oklahoma State coming in at 100/1 and both Baylor and Texas Texas Tech drawing 500/1 odds.

Both ESPN and Sports Illustrated currently have the Longhorns ranked toward the bottom of their way-too-early Top 25 after a disappointing 8-5 campaign in 2019, led to a host of firings at the end of the season, but there is a lot of reason for optimism in the coming year for Texas fans.

Not only do the Longhorns bring back Sam Ehlinger and 15 other starters from last year's team, but those in the Texas program have to believe the injury bug will be kinder to the team in 2020 than it was in 2019. Texas was decimated by injuries that hit the defensive backfield particularly hard.

The Longhorns had an opportunity to show what they could look like with a healthy group of starters in their 38-10 domination of a Utah team that was looking to finish in the AP top 10 going into the game.

