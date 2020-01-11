LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Longhorns Appear to be Closing in on Next Cornerbacks Coach

Chris Dukes

Reports are coming in from several outlets that Texas is set to make a hire at cornerbacks coach soon. 

Former Wisconsin defensive back and Rutgers cornerbacks coach Jay Valai's appears to be the man for the job according to reports. 

Valai has previous experience with current defensive coordinator Chris Ash, working on his staff with the Scarlett Knights 

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg broke the news on social media on Friday afternoon. 

If all the reports are to be believed, it means the end of Jason Washington's tenure at Texas, which would match the reports coming out of the Forty Acres over the past couple of days. 

Valai has a solid reputation in the coaching ranks with stops in the NFL with Kansas City and the SEC at Georgia before joining up with Ash at Rutgers. 

He also has recruiting ties to the state of Texas, playing his high school ball at Colleyville Heritage. 

Texas is overhauling its assistant coaching ranks after changing both offensive and defensive coordinators two days after the end of the regular season. Both Todd Orlando (Texas Tech) and Tim Beck (NC State) have moved on to new schools already. 

With linebackers Craig Naivar not expected to return at this time, Texas still has work to do filling out its defensive staff over the coming days and possibly weeks. 

What do you think? 

Are the Longhorns making a good choice for their next cornerbacks coach should these reports hold up to be true? Who would you like to see come as the next linebackers coach? How much improvement are you expecting from the new Texas defensive regime?

