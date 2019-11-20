Texas Football: Longhorns Drop Out of Latest CFP Rankings

The Texas Longhorns took a tumble from the College Football Playoff rankings falling out of the top 25 in the latest listing from the committee on Tuesday.

The Longhorns climbed into the No. 19 spot last week after a 24-21 comeback win over Kansas State but stayed among the top 25 for just seven days thanks to a 23-21 road loss to Iowa State this past week.

Texas also fell out of the AP poll from the No. 22 spot following the loss.

The Longhorns sit at 6-4 with losses to No. 1 LSU, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 23 Iowa State and unranked TCU, respectively.

The Longhorns also own a win over No. 21 Oklahoma State this season.

Texas faces No. 16 Baylor this week, it will be the fifth game the Longhorns have played against a team currently ranked by the CFP this season.

Texas' Big 12 title hopes are dim at best, but a win over the Bears in Waco would at keep what's left of them alive for at least one more week.

Texas came into the season with high hopes, climbing as high as No. 9 in the AP poll early in the year before falling to LSU in the second game of the season and Oklahoma a few weeks after that.

The Longhorns and Bears kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday from McClane Stadium in Waco. Texas comes into the game as a four-point underdog according to sportsline.com. The game will be broadcast on FS1.