Texas Football: Longhorns Game Against Oklahoma State Moved to Black Friday

Chris Dukes

Texas, Oklahoma State and the Big 12 have tweaked the Longhorns 2020 schedule, moving the Longhorns scheduled trip to Stillwater up from Saturday, Nov. 28 to Friday Nov. 27.

The Longhorns are no stranger to Black Friday games, having played in 18 in their program history. Texas currently holds an 11-7 record in those contests including 2-1 under Tom Herman. 

The contest will have an interesting subplot as it will mark Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's return to Oklahoma State, after serving under Mike Gundy from 2013-18. 

Yurcich spent a year at Ohio State coaching quarterbacks before returning to the Big 12 to run the Longhorns' offense earlier this month. He was one of a slew of new hires made by Texas head coach Tom Herman as he looked to overhaul his staff following a dissapointing 8-5 campaign in 2019. 

The Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 36-30 triumph in Austin but Texas hasn't won in Stillwater since 2014. 

Texas holds a 25-9 overall advantage in the all-time series and an 8-3 mark in Stillwater. 

The game between the Longhorns and Cowboys could very well carry Big 12 title implications with both teams among the early favorites to challenge Oklahoma to win the conference in 2020. 

Texas returns 15 starters from last year's team (seven on offense, eight on defense) good for third in the Big 12. Oklahoma State returns 18 starters from 2019 including eight on offense and 10 on the defensive side of the ball. 

Texas Football: Longhorns Extend Offer to Katy Defensive Back (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to secure the services of second-generation standout Bobby Taylor

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorn Assistant Coach Claps Back Hard at Aggie Fan on Twitter

Hand got the better of a Texas A&M fan in a short social media exchange

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Get Wild Road Win at TCU

Texas holds on through crazy final minute to snap three-game skid

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could Longhorns Target Transfer Receiver?

Oklahoma State's C.J. Moore's decision to enter the transfer portal has raised some eyebrows in the UT fanbase

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Depth Chart Takes Major Hit as Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Juwan Mitchell will seek other options, leaving Texas dangerously thin at his position going into spring camp

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorn Signee Now the No. 1 Running Back in 2020 Class

Texas' Bijan Robinson jumped to the top ranking at his position according to 247 Sports

Chris Dukes

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Major Longhorn Target Earns Fifth Star From Recruiting Service

Bastrop Cedar Creek's Alfred Collins is the most important prospect left on Texas' board

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile 2021 Athlete

Washington State athlete Julien Simon has potential at several different positions at the next level

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson finished his pro career as the Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading tackler

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: How the Longhorns Got Out of Quarterback Purgatory

Texas turned to its own back yard to fix a decade-long quarterback slump

Chris Dukes