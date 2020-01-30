Texas Football: Longhorns Game Against Oklahoma State Moved to Black Friday

Texas, Oklahoma State and the Big 12 have tweaked the Longhorns 2020 schedule, moving the Longhorns scheduled trip to Stillwater up from Saturday, Nov. 28 to Friday Nov. 27.

The Longhorns are no stranger to Black Friday games, having played in 18 in their program history. Texas currently holds an 11-7 record in those contests including 2-1 under Tom Herman.

The contest will have an interesting subplot as it will mark Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's return to Oklahoma State, after serving under Mike Gundy from 2013-18.

Yurcich spent a year at Ohio State coaching quarterbacks before returning to the Big 12 to run the Longhorns' offense earlier this month. He was one of a slew of new hires made by Texas head coach Tom Herman as he looked to overhaul his staff following a dissapointing 8-5 campaign in 2019.

The Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 36-30 triumph in Austin but Texas hasn't won in Stillwater since 2014.

Texas holds a 25-9 overall advantage in the all-time series and an 8-3 mark in Stillwater.

The game between the Longhorns and Cowboys could very well carry Big 12 title implications with both teams among the early favorites to challenge Oklahoma to win the conference in 2020.

Texas returns 15 starters from last year's team (seven on offense, eight on defense) good for third in the Big 12. Oklahoma State returns 18 starters from 2019 including eight on offense and 10 on the defensive side of the ball.